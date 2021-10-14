The Rolling Stones Will Bring The "No Filter" Tour to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary rockers The Rolling Stones will close out their successful and critically acclaimed "No Filter" tour at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. The show at Hard Rock Live will be The Rolling Stones' most intimate show in more than a decade. In celebration of the announcement, the 450-foot Guitar Hotel façade at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood will feature The Rolling Stones iconic logo today, Oct. 14, from 8 p.m.to midnight.

"With deep appreciation for the hard work of AEG Presents and the Stones' management, we are honored to have the privilege of hosting perhaps the most iconic rock band of all-time on the final date of their North American tour," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "With what will be by far the most intimate performance on the No Filter Tour, we know this will be an incredibly special evening at our 6,500 seat Hard Rock Live venue."

The "No Filter" tour marks the rock 'n' roll legends' first time reuniting following last year's postponement. The band is midway through making 14 stops across the United States. The series of dates follows a massively successful and record-breaking first leg in 2019.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at www.myhrl.com. Doors open one hour prior to show time. Additional fees may apply.

AEG Presents' Concerts West is the promoter of The Rolling Stones "No Filter" 2021 North American tour.

About Hard Rock Live

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is South Florida's premier entertainment venue. An investment of more than $125 million, the 7,000-person capacity indoor venue features clamshell-style seating, offering guests an intimate experience. Designed by Scéno Plus, the 225,000 square-foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art, in-house sound and lighting, large HD viewing screens and mobile-stage technology. With its advanced capabilities, Hard Rock Live can support some of the entertainment industry's biggest performers, as well as nationally and internationally televised awards shows, sporting events and more.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; a 13.5-acre recreational water experience for watersports; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 15 food and beverage outlets; an expansive gaming floor with 3,000 slots, 193 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. Hard Rock Live, the resort's entertainment venue, showcases A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

