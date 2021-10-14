Whiplash Launches Partner Program to Deliver Best-In-Class Ecommerce Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiplash, a leading nationwide provider of omnichannel fulfillment and logistics services, today announced the launch of the company's new partnership program, concurrent with the appointment of Marco De Paulis to the new post of Director of Partnerships. De Paulis will launch and lead the Whiplash Partner Program, created in response to 3PL's growing commitment to provide customers with best-in-class direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce technology and omnichannel solution.

(PRNewsfoto/Whiplash)

De Paulis will manage the new Whiplash program, an ecosystem of proven solution providers and technologies that support ecommerce merchants in scaling their businesses. The Whiplash Partner Program incorporates existing platform integrations, while also providing a pathway for technology and other strategic partners who are interested in forming a relationship with the company.

"The Whiplash partner program is the next step in our commitment to providing customers with best-in-class ecommerce technology solutions," said Ryan Powell, Senior Vice President of Ecommerce at Whiplash. "It's a way for us to formalize existing partnerships and provide a pathway for strategic and technology vendors to provide value to our customers while continuing to support their current tech stack. With many years of experience working with top agencies in the ecommerce space, Marco understands the unique value that partnerships provide. Merchants want guidance in the intensely competitive DTC ecommerce sector, and Marco and his team will provide that."

The Whiplash Partner Program is a value-added addition to the 3PL's ecosystem that helps its customers as merchants quickly and efficiently make the best decisions to improve their operations and grow sales.

"One of the most challenging parts of being a merchant today is that there are so many options. There's a plethora of technology solutions and service providers to choose from because the barriers to entry into the ecommerce marketplace are very low," De Paulis said. "In an effort to help our customers identify the best, most trustworthy and most effective solutions, we're doing the due diligence on our customer's behalf by building relationships proactively."

Before joining Whiplash, De Paulis held similar director of partnerships roles at digital marketing and ecommerce technology companies. Prior to these posts, he oversaw sales and marketing at a web and mobile applications development firm catering to a diverse mix of industry sectors.

To learn more about the Whiplash partner program, visit https://whiplash.com/integrations/become-a-partner/



About Whiplash

Whiplash is a leading direct-to-consumer fulfillment and retail logistics provider, including end-to-end customer care, transportation, distribution, and value-added warehouse services. Its high-performance operations are supported by its namesake ecommerce platform and a suite of advanced technology solutions, enabling the multi-channel connectivity required by the retail supply chains of today and tomorrow. Operating 19 distribution centers nationwide across more than 7.2 million square feet of space in addition to its international partner network, Whiplash brings emerging and established brands the scale and vision they need to grow and succeed. For more information, visit: https://whiplash.com

