Win an Orlando Vacation for 50 Friends and Family in Honor of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort Enter to win Visit Orlando's Most Magical Gathering Contest at VisitOrlando.com/50

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a year of delayed birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and other milestone events, Visit Orlando, the official tourism association for the most visited destination in the U.S., will offer the chance to make up for lost time at The Most Magical Place on Earth. Visit Orlando's Most Magical Gathering Contest will reunite one winner and up to 49 friends and family with an experience of a lifetime in Orlando and at Walt Disney World Resort. The vacation celebration for up to 50 people includes Walt Disney World theme park tickets, accommodations at a Disney Resort hotel for a three-night, four-day stay, and two private catered group celebrations from Disney Meetings & Events at Walt Disney World Resort, planned by a Disney event specialist. The package also includes roundtrip airfare to Orlando provided by Spirit Airlines, and airport transportation to and from Walt Disney World Resort.

Visit Orlando’s Most Magical Gathering Contest will reunite one winner and up to 49 friends and family with an experience of a lifetime in Orlando and at Walt Disney World Resort.

"We are thrilled to announce this incredible contest to allow families to reconnect in such an amazing way at Walt Disney World Resort during its 50th anniversary celebration," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "There is no better place than Orlando for families, including grandparents, extended family members and friends, to gather together for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create unforgettable new memories."

"Being together with family and friends is valued today like never before," said Maryann Smith, vice president of sales, services and events at Disney Destinations. "After so many people have missed so many milestones and special events, our Disney team can't wait to host the contest winners and other groups for unforgettable experiences that can only happen at Walt Disney World Resort – especially during The World's Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary."

Entries must be submitted on VisitOrlando.com/50 and include a group photo and 250-word story that answers the question "Why do you and your family need a Magical Gathering." The top 10 finalists will be invited to submit a two-minute video that showcases via video why their family deserves a Magical Gathering in Orlando and should win the grand prize trip.

The contest kicks off this month as Walt Disney World Resort launches "The World's Most Magical Celebration" in honor of its 50th anniversary with special events as part of an 18-month-long extravaganza.

Visit Orlando's Most Magical Gathering Contest runs from Oct. 14 – Nov. 29, 2021. The grand prize winner will be announced in January 2022. The winner and their guests must be able to travel March 4-7, 2022. Outside of the private celebration events, meals are not included. Transportation to other Orlando locations is also not included.

Flights for the Visit Orlando's Most Magical Gathering winner and their guests will be provided by Spirit Airlines. Spirit is the second-largest carrier at Orlando International Airport and its largest international operator. The airline's fleet of Airbus aircraft is among the youngest in the U.S.

For contest rules, restrictions and more information, go to VisitOrlando.com/50.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States and Theme Park Capital of the World®. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, Visit Orlando represents member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.

About Disney Meetings & Events

Disney Meetings & Events helps planners create unforgettable experiences for their attendees at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. With five convention hotels and more than 700,000 square feet of ballroom, meeting and event space, the resort also features four theme parks, two water parks, three championship golf courses, Disney Springs and endless recreation. To learn more or to book a meeting or event, visit DisneyMeetingsandEvents.com or call (321) 939-7129.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

Visit Orlando (PRNewsfoto/Visit Orlando)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit Orlando