MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation Announces Redemption of Senior Notes due 2022 and 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (NYSE: MUFG) announced today that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.50% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes") and the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.00% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes" and, together with the 2022 Notes, the "Notes"). The redemption date for the Notes is November 16, 2021. The aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes outstanding is $400,000,000 and the aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes outstanding is also $400,000,000.

The redemption price for each series of Notes will include a make-whole premium, which will be calculated three business days prior to the redemption date in accordance with the terms of the Notes and related indenture, and will include accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes up to and including the redemption date. The make whole call for the Notes is being executed given the Prospectus Supplement restrictive covenants associated with the planned sale of all shares in MUFG Union Bank N.A. to U.S. Bancorp, as announced on September 21, 2021.

Notices of redemption are being sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes by the trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. For more information, holders of the Notes may call The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. at 1-800-254-2826. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $325 billion at June 30, 2021. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $165.3 billion at June 30, 2021. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of June 30, 2021, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 305 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

