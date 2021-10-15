TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randall-Reilly has named Keith Manthey as its CTO, charged with helping the 87-year-old technology and analytics company continue its growth and innovation trajectory. Keith comes to Randall-Reilly most recently from Dell Technologies, where he served as a global CTO and as one of their artificial intelligence and analytics leaders, and Equifax, where he led their Data Platforms Group building their data factory systems. His resume is both deep and broad, with stints at leading companies including Capital One, Freddie Mac and ChoicePoint, among others.

Keith Manthey, CTO of technology and analytics company, Randall-Reilly

Randall-Reilly Names Chief Technology Officer

"In our search for the right candidate to fill this role, we focused on finding a 'growth CTO,' someone who would help us continue to infuse leading edge analytics and value-added features into our product platforms," says Randall-Reilly CEO Matt Reilly. "In addition, we were looking for someone with deep experience collaborating across divisions – and with clients – and who has experiences as a leader in companies in growth mode. Keith delivers on all fronts."

As Randall-Reilly looks to evolve and differentiate its existing product set, Keith will work with the Randall-Reilly team to build consumer-grade user interfaces and leverage analytics to provide new insights into trends, pricing, or useful industry patterns. Given the company's differentiated data assets, insights derived from this data will not be available anywhere else.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to be part of such a dynamic company as it enters its next growth phase," Manthey said. "I look forward to working with the team to drive the data-driven insights our clients rely on to succeed."

Keith holds a Master's in MIS from the University of Georgia – Terry College. He lives with his family in Alpharetta, Ga.

About Randall-Reilly

Randall-Reilly is the leading B2B data company in transportation, construction, agriculture, and other industrial markets. Their proprietary data and analytics platforms, with equipment-level intelligence, build exclusive market insights and drive exceptional outcomes. More than 4,400 clients in sales, marketing, and recruiting utilize Randall-Reilly's data-driven platforms, services, and media to reach their audiences. Headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the company also has offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Draper City, Utah, Brookfield, Wisconsin, Anniston, Alabama, Franklin, Tennessee and Brick Township, New Jersey.

Contact: William Ortiz, williamortiz@randallreilly.com, 205-248-1158

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Randall-Reilly