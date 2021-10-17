Westerra Credit Union Goes Live On Blue Sage's Digital Lending Platform

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westerra Credit Union, a Denver-based financial services community that offers mortgages and other financial products to its members, announced it went live on the Blue Sage Solutions Digital Lending Platform. Designed with modern technology, the cloud-based Digital Lending Platform provides mortgage originators with end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and loan fulfillment process, regardless of channel.

Westerra's goal for upgrading its lending technology was to find a strategic partner to help them meet the needs of its members for years to come.

"We needed a technology platform to integrate across all our applications, but our membership keeps growing, so we also needed a solution that can scale as we expand," said Westerra Vice President of Mortgage Lending Michelle Burke. "The Blue Sage team partnered with us to deliver a new system built on the latest technologies."

"Our Digital Lending Platform scales to fit the needs of all lenders, banks, credit unions and independent mortgage companies," said Blue Sage Founder and President Carmine Cacciavillani. "I think our clients are seeing that Blue Sage provides the right technology for today's market, and our open architecture easily scales and upgrades to serve customers in the future."

Westerra also uses the Blue Sage platform to open new accounts for members through access to Westerra's core banking system. "What used to take 45 minutes can now be completed in less than 5 minutes, since we have a seamless experience between members and our back-office systems across our consumer products," Burke said.

Westerra can also define dynamic workflows for its users based on borrower information and product availability. "Rate shopping in Blue Sage's point-of-sale system is huge for our members and prospects to offer competitive rates," Burke added. "With Blue Sage as a partner, our vision is that when members apply for a mortgage, the system automatically opens a share account when moving to funding."

"Our team at Blue Sage has enjoyed partnering with Westerra," said Cacciavillani. "Our Digital Lending Platform is a next-gen solution built from over thirty years of experience engineering best-of-class systems for lenders. We are excited to watch Westerra grow and serve their members in new ways using our platform."

About Blue Sage Solutions

Blue Sage is an innovative, cloud-based digital lending platform for retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders that provides a superior lending experience for every borrower. The company's technology is 100% browser-based and provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel. Blue Sage also includes an LO Mobile Office application, and all products are delivered through a secure, fully managed, dedicated cloud model. The company's technology was developed over the past four years by the founders of Palisades Technology Partners, developers of Impact, the first end-to-end web-based loan platform which was used by five of the 10 largest U.S. originators. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bluesageusa.com.

About Westerra Credit Union

Westerra Credit Union is a financial cooperative locally-owned by the people who have accounts at the credit union. Eight Denver teachers started the credit union in the midst of the Great Depression. They pooled their funds and made loans to each other to strengthen families and the community during that crisis. Today they carry that mission forward to help families and communities through the financial hardship of the COVID-19 crisis. Denver-based Westerra Credit Union holds over $1.9 billion in assets and serves 125,000 members throughout the Denver metro area. For more information, visit www.westerracu.com.

