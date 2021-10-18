First Ever Hess Cargo Plane And Jet Now On Sale

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Hess Cargo Plane and Jet is now available for purchase exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $39.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.

The 2021 Hess Cargo Plane and Jet has arrived! All geared up for high flying adventure, the Cargo Plane is the largest Hess vehicle ever -- loaded with six turbine engines and colored in green and white with bold striping and sparkling chrome accents. The plane also includes free-rolling, foldable landing gear, 32 high-visibility lights, and a rear opening cargo bay with slide out ramp that provides access to the accompanying Jet. The sleek Jet roars into action with both button and motion activated sounds. The classic white and green coloring is enhanced by LED lights and chrome nose cone and accents. The Jet also has free-rolling, folding landing gear and spring-loaded retractable wings which allow it to travel inside the Cargo Plane.

The 2021 Hess Cargo Plane and Jet has received the prestigious Oppenheim Toy Portfolio's Platinum Best Toy Award and Mom's Choice Gold Award as well as The National Parenting Center's Holiday Seal of Approval. This year's Hess Toy Truck is also included as one of Toy Insider's Top 2021 Holiday Toys.

Hess has made available for free download the 6th edition of a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) curriculum guide. Designed by Baylor College of Medicine's Center for Educational Outreach, the guide provides six lessons featuring the 2021 Hess Cargo Plane and Jet as a STEM learning tool.

The Hess Toy Truck offered exclusively online at HessToyTruck.com, remains among the bestselling toys annually and a highly sought-after collectible and treasured holiday tradition that has been shared among families for 58 years. To stay up to date, text "HESS" to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

The 2021 Hess Cargo Plane and Jet, shown here with the jet loading up the ramp into the plane.

