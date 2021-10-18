FreeSpace Social, Inc. To Give $2,900 in Free Advertising to Political Candidates

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeSpace Social is announcing that they will donate $2,900 in free advertising to every declared federal political candidate who joins the platform, as an in-kind contribution, regardless of party.

Political candidates deserve every opportunity available to present their message to the general public without the stringent rules on political advertising associated with mainstream social networks. FreeSpace applies a kind but firm moderation, with account suspensions enforced for all manner of obscene or inappropriate content. However, the company demonstrates a more permissive stance than their Big Tech counterparts when it comes to advertising, in particular alternative health, religious groups, human trafficking organizations, and bi-partisan political campaigns.

Declared candidates wishing to participate in the free advertising offer on FreeSpace will be required to submit a copy of their FEC declaration form to qualify. Declared Candidates will also have their FreeSpace profile immediately verified upon receipt and approval of the FEC form.

"We welcome candidates from all political affiliations to take advantage of this rare offer of free advertising on our platform," stated FreeSpace CEO, Jon Willis. "Our hope this will allow for a better-informed public on candidates that align with the values of their communities."

FreeSpace Social is "a platform that shapes positive culture", something needed more than ever in turbulent and divided times. The app is available for download on iOS and Android. We welcome anyone regardless of political ideologies, religion, demographic, race, or nationality.

