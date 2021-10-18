Global exploration budget for metals jumps 35% year-on-year to $11.2 billion Budget increase has been driven by strong metal prices and easier access to financing

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly released 2021 global exploration budget from S&P Global Market Intelligence's Corporate Exploration Strategies series shows that the mining exploration sector has emerged from the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The aggregate annual global nonferrous exploration budget has increased by 35% year over year to $11.2 billion from $8.3 billion in 2020.

Annual nonferrous exploration budgets, 1996-2021

Kevin Murphy, Principal Analyst with the Metals & Mining Research team at S&P Global Market Intelligence, says, " A faster-than-expected recovery in market conditions and easing of lockdowns allowed explorers to reactivate programs by mid-2020, which caused some programs to carry over into 2021. Along with higher metals prices and increased financing activities, this has led to a strong budget recovery in 2021. As we move into the last quarter this year, metal prices and financings remain robust, and the risk of further pandemic-related shutdowns has declined. As a result, we expect the aggregate exploration budget to increase between 5% and 15% year over year for 2022."

Key takeaways include:

Gold and base metals dominate exploration focus: While the gold price has varied over recent months, its August 2021 average of $1,784 per ounce was 14% higher than its January 2020 average of $1,560 /oz. Base metals have had even more impressive gains, with copper's August 2021 average of $4.25 per pound up 55% from January 2020 .

Canada soars while Africa underperforms: While allocations to all regions have increased in 2021, Canada has attracted a particularly large share of the global budget with an increase of $800.5 million year over year to $2.1 billion , hitting its record high since 2012. Africa underperformed with allocations up just 12% to $1.1 billion , returning the region to its 2019 level.

Junior budgets surge but majors still drive exploration: The junior sector has increased their planned allocations by 62% year over year to a total of $4.1 billion . Despite this increase, the majors continue to account for half of global exploration budget at a total of $5.6 billion .

Early-stage exploration budget hits all-time low: In 2020, grassroots share of allocations hit an all-time low of 24% while minesite hit an all-time high of 41% as the pandemic made large scale programs more difficult. While grassroots share recovered modestly this year due to increased activity in Australia and Canada , its global budget share is the second lowest on record at 26%.

