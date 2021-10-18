BUILT BY AND FOR MOTORSPORTS FANS, GRIDRIVAL PREPARES TO LAUNCH ITS FIRST REAL-MONEY GAMES NEXT SEASON.

GridRival Raises $3M to become the Motorsports-Exclusive DFS & Sports Betting Leader.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GridRival, a sports betting startup dedicated exclusively to motorsports, today announced a seed round of $3M led by prominent Chicago-based sports-tech fund, KB Partners. Also participating are Sharp Alpha Advisors, ESPT Ventures, and other seasoned sports betting investors and executives including Lloyd Danzig, and Benjie Cherniak.

Over 500M consumers around the globe tune into some form of auto racing every year. Together with Motorsports, Sports Betting and Fantasy Sports have been experiencing explosive growth. Armed with 120,000 users and $3M in new capital, GridRival is poised to take advantage of this "trifecta" of perfect timing.

"As a lifelong motorsports fan that's been watching the DFS and sports betting craze from the sidelines, I knew one thing was clear - if any brand was going to engage the racing audience in a meaningful way at significant scale, it must be done with a platform exclusive to motorsports," says Ross Fruin, CEO and Co-Founder of GridRival. "We plan to be the authentic, real-money gaming platform that race fans will actually resonate with."

The motorsports app got its start as a "free-to-play" season-long fantasy sports platform and plans to use the new funding to launch its first real-money games in the US and UK in 2022 while simultaneously adding additional racing series to its apps.

"The number of global racing fans is huge but they are currently underserved by existing platforms that focus almost exclusively on traditional sports," said Steven Ahern of KB Partners. "We are thrilled to partner with the GridRival team as they build the first truly authentic fantasy sports and sports betting experience for this audience."

In an industry known for high user acquisition costs, the team at GridRival have found a formula for building a loyal audience. Their active players grew by 2,000% YoY at the start of the 2021 season - with 60% of new users for 2021 stemming from viral growth. Their growth and engagement figures caught the eye of prominent sports betting thought leader and investor, Lloyd Danzig.

"Sports betting operators are currently amidst a customer acquisition gold rush in which the focus is increasingly being directed toward finding large, untapped audiences," said Danzig. "GridRival has proven itself capable of targeting and engaging the Motorsports fan base at scale with an authentic, full-featured app."

GridRival's ambitions go beyond betting. "Our vision is to be 'the home screen' for the fans that use our platform," adds Fruin. "In addition to real money gaming, we want GridRival to be the hub that our users come to for motorsports-related content and community."

About GridRival

GridRival plans to be the fantasy sports and sports betting solution for motorsports fans across the globe. We're focused on building an "enthusiast-first" real money gaming platform that combines content and community to engage race fans at a deeper level and make motorsports more exciting.

About KB Partners

KB Partners is a suburban Chicago based early stage VC firm focused on backing passionate innovators at the intersection of sports and technology. KB utilizes its highly experienced investment team, world-class advisory board, and sports-centric LP base to help talented entrepreneurs build dominant new enterprises.

