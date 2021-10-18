Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade to Open First Location in the State of Florida Local Husband-and-Wife Duo to Bring the Island Vibes to Sarasota, Fueling Further Development Throughout the Sunshine State

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), the premier gourmet lemonade franchise, has announced its first restaurant opening in Florida slated for Q1 of 2022. The first Wow Wow location in the Sunshine State will be located at 3110 Fruitville Common Blvd. Unit 103. The Sarasota location will be the first of five total gourmet lemonade stands in Gulf Coast area of Florida, fueling additional expansion plans for the region while also introducing the sustainable fast casual spot to the area.

Behind the Sarasota development is the husband-and-wife entrepreneurial duo of Andrew and Anju Lynn. The Florida natives were initially drawn to Wow Wow's dedication to sustainability and their ideals for protecting the environment and are looking forward to supporting local Florida businesses through their five locations by sourcing as many products and ingredients as possible from local farmers and food suppliers.

"Ever since we discovered Wow Wow, we knew we had to bring the brand to the state of Florida," said Andrew and Anju. "While Florida possesses the Wow Wow 'island vibe' year-round, there weren't other businesses in the area that focused on sustainability and the environment like Wow Wow does and we knew we had to bring the concept to the state. We're looking forward to opening the doors at our first Sarasota location and additional locations in Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Bradenton and Lakewood ranch in the months to come."

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the Sarasota location opens, locals will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, or the Chili Lime Avocado Toast. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse. Wow Wow also uses all recyclable or compostable products for packaging to-go orders.

"We can't wait to bring Wow Wow to the state of Florida for the first time with the Lynn's," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. "As we continue to expand the Wow Wow brand on the East Coast, Andrew and Anju are the perfect business-savvy pair to jumpstart our expansion plans for the region. We're looking forward to their tremendous success."

The Lynn's and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in Florida and the East Coast with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant opened its first franchised location in 2017. Today it has a total of ten lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

