ACE Cash Express Helps Promote Solutions for Individuals with Autism by Donating $9,261 to Autism Speaks

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand, raised $9,261 for Autism Speaks during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions for individuals with autism and their families. They do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 54 children in the United States today.

ACE Cash Express associates present a $9,261 donation to Lauren Brooke, Senior Field Development Coordinator and Betti Guzman, Senior Regional Director at Autism Speaks

"We are so grateful for the support of ACE Cash Express through their Give a Little Campaign," said Lauren Brooke, Senior Field Development Coordinator at Autism Speaks. "It's partnerships like this that fuel our mission of creating a kinder and more inclusive world for people with autism and their families."

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities selected by ACE employees. The charities selected are those focused on helping children, supporting education, and promoting financial literacy. By supporting Autism Speaks, ACE is helping to provide crucial autism research, advocacy, services and support for people with autism.

"We are proud to support Autism Speaks this year," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Our employees selected Autism Speaks for our Give A Little Campaign in order to increase autism awareness and show support for the autism community both at ACE and in the communities we serve."

Nationally, the 2021 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $188,000 for the local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Homes For Our Troops, Humane Society of the United States, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Save the Children, and Triumph Over Kid Cancer. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $15 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is enhancing lives today and accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. They are dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. To learn more about autism or Autism Speaks please visit their website www.autismspeaks.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Populus Financial Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Populus Financial Group