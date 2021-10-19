Genpact Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Property and Casualty Insurance PEAK Matrix 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group, a leading research firm, has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Business Process Service (BPS) Providers 2021 report.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)

The report cites Genpact's ability to combine design thinking principles and lean approaches with digital technologies, analytics, and domain expertise to run operations across the insurance value chain. Everest Group highlighted the company's technical expertise in cloud enablement, investments into broker-centric solutions, ability to provide robust end-to-end claims management services, and increased upskilling and reskilling of talent through Genome, the company's internal collaborative learning platform, as key strengths.

"Genpact has an acute focus on developing itself as a transformation partner for clients across the insurance industry – carriers, and more recently, brokers, reinsurers, and insurtechs," said Somya Bhadola, practice director, Insurance Research, Everest Group. "The company is actively investing in training and targeted capability building, which has helped Genpact continually strengthen its positioning and successfully expand existing relationships. As an experienced BPS player with well-established domain expertise and multi-shore delivery capabilities, Genpact is well positioned to enable operational optimization and transformation for insurance enterprises, especially in their core actuarial, underwriting, and claims functions."

The PEAK Matrix is a framework to assess the absolute market impact and overall capability of service providers. The report evaluated 22 companies in such areas as vision and strategy, delivery capabilities, market successes, and limitations.

"Agility and innovation are critical for insurers to build market share in rapidly evolving, competitive environments," said Sameer Dewan, global business leader, Insurance at Genpact. "Our ability to transform and run the end-to-end insurance value chain helps our clients create the critical competitive advantage they need at the intersection of data, analytics, and technology."

For more information, learn about Genpact's insurance capabilities and read the custom version of the Everest Group report.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Michael Schneider

Genpact Media Relations – Global

+1 (217) 260-5041

michael.schneider@genpact.com



Danielle D'Angelo

Genpact Media Relations – Americas

+1 914-336-7951

danielle.dangelo@genpact.com



Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations – India

+91 9823133365

siya.belliappa@genpact.com



Anthony Mcdade

Genpact Media Relations – Australia

+61 412 091 010

anthony.mcdade@genpact.com



Judith Schunke

Genpact Media Relations – Europe

+447887661155

judith.schunke@genpact.com



Satoko Hashiba

Genpact Media Relations – Japan

+81 80 4944 3907

satoko.hashiba@genpact.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genpact