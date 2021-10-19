High Value Coaching - Online Leadership Training Career and Leadership Accelerator Programs™ for Engineers and Tech Professionals

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Value Coaching has become a large global market today, given the significant value it can bring to clients. Having a specific coaching niche or focus helps convey to a client that a coach is an expert in that field. High Value Coaching can include a wide variety of subjects that provide an improvement to a person's lifestyle, business, or career.

One example of this High Value Coaching includes the Online Leadership Training Career and Leadership Accelerator Programs™ that are specifically catered to career coaching for those in the engineering and technical professional niche. What makes these coaches different from other typical generic career coaches? They have much more than only a background in HR and career coaching. In the personalized, interactive, and collaborative coaching programs, these coaches utilize their actual career experience in engineering/tech and leadership along with career coaching experience to help those with similar specialized backgrounds achieve their career goals. The coaches have a unique knowledge of where clients are in their career and how to help them excel. The return on investment for this High Value Career Coaching can result in significant pay increases for a new job.

The organization achieves this by helping technical professionals to become marketable and find more rewarding, higher paying job opportunities.

"Being a technical professional myself, I recognize that we aren't always the best at conveying ourselves. Including what companies and recruiters are really looking for in resumes, online job profiles, and interviews," says Luke Feldmeier, Founder and CEO of Online Leadership Training and Feldmeier Enterprises, LLC. "These coaches and I help technical professionals to take a third party perspective and convey what companies and recruiters are looking for to get an edge in front of peers and land better quality and higher paying jobs. Often this change can be drastic, we've seen pay raises ranging from 20-120%."

