New Global Conference to Address Vital Need for Meaningful Early Talent Engagement The free, virtual event hosted by Forage will feature HR recruitment leaders, early talent experts, and prominent keynote speakers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forage, the candidate experience platform for emerging talent, announced today that its inaugural, first-of-its-kind virtual conference, Forage: Connect 2021, will launch on Nov. 16–17. The global, virtual conference looks to tackle urgent industry topics, such as career issues facing Gen Z, emerging trends in graduate-level recruitment, and how to engage thoughtfully with early talent candidates.

The unique format — hourly sessions over a 24-hour period — will allow participants from Sydney to Sheffield to San Francisco to explore critical topics facing an ever-changing global talent market and connect with early talent professionals from across industries. Sessions include panel events featuring representatives from the early talent market and workshops and fireside chats with key recruitment leaders from large organizations.

The conference will also feature keynote speakers Sloane Stephens, 2017 U.S. Open tennis champion and founder of the Sloane Stephens Foundation and Corey Seemiller, who has a doctorate in higher education and is a leading expert on Generation Z. Additional speakers and a full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

"This unique conference is a much-needed collaborative opportunity for recruiters, HR directors, and early talent professionals who want to address the pressing issues that they face in our current moment," stated Forage co-founder and CEO Tom Brunskill. "We're bringing together the brightest minds in the early talent space from around the world to learn, network, and create a firestorm of thought leadership. Ultimately, we want this conference to make a difference: for the recruiting and HR experts and for the prospective talent who face an ever-changing and vast employment market."

About Forage

Forage partners with leading global employers to create open access online training courses called "Virtual Experience Programs" for college students. Virtual experience programs simulate real work that employees would undertake, enabling college students to build the skills and the confidence required to land their dream job. Today, Forage has over 100 courses on its platform, with over 1.5 million enrollments across the globe. Founded in 2017, Forage is a remote-first, globally distributed company, with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, London, San Francisco, and New York.

