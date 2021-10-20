American Public University System Partners with California Community Colleges to Help More Students Obtain Affordable Bachelor's Degrees Online at American Public University and American Military University Agreement Highlights Shared Commitment to Providing Accessible, Inclusive and Relevant Higher Education

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) and the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office have signed an agreement enabling graduates of California's Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT) programs from 116 community colleges to seamlessly transfer to APUS as a junior – with no loss of credit. These students can pursue their bachelor's degree online in one of 38 different academic pathways at APUS's American Military University and American Public University.

American Public University System (PRNewsfoto/American Public University Syst)

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, eligible California Community College graduates – those who have earned either their associate in arts degree for transfer, or associate in science degree for transfer – now have the flexibility to earn a relevant, high-quality bachelor's degree online at APUS. The 38 pathways include many popular programs including criminal justice, accounting, business administration, entrepreneurship, hospitality management, public health, sports and health sciences, information technology, and space studies, among others.

"We're excited to offer so much depth and choice to graduates of California's community colleges so they can pursue their purpose," said APUS President Dr. Wade Dyke. "This agreement furthers our long-standing commitment to helping learners of all backgrounds succeed while maximizing the return on their educational investment."

Having completed an associate degree, California Community College students will only need to earn 60 additional credits to get a bachelor's degree at APUS. Because APUS will accept up to 90 credits in transfer, these students may be able to apply an additional 30 credits to the over 220 APUS degrees and certificates beyond their associate degree.

"The California Community Colleges system is excited to offer our students the added flexibility of pursuing their bachelor's degree from any location while attending APUS," said California Community Colleges Acting Chancellor Daisy Gonzales. "As we continue to deal with COVID-19, our students have an additional transfer option to pursue their studies online at an institution that will help prepare them for our state and nation's workforce demands and that is highly dedicated to student success, just like we are."

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows American workers with associate degrees in 2020 earned a median wage of $55,870, or approximately $17,000 more than those with a high school degree or equivalent, whereas workers with bachelor's degrees earned a median wage of $78,020.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans,* and American Public University. Approximately 110,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's accessible, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

CONTACTS

Frank Tutalo

Director of Public Relations

FTutalo@apei.com

571-358-3042

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Public University System