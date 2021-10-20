Pennsylvania Teamsters Endorse Josh Shapiro For Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters announced they will be endorsing Josh Shapiro for Governor. Shapiro currently serves as the Pennsylvania Attorney General.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"Josh Shapiro has proven himself to be a champion for working families and has earned the support of workers," said Bill Hamilton, President of the Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters. "Josh stands with the Teamsters and we're proud to stand with him as the next Governor of the Keystone State."

During his two terms as Attorney General, Josh Shapiro has made protecting Pennsylvania workers his top priority. He created the first-ever Fair Labor Section of the Office of Attorney General to combat wage theft, tip stealing, misclassification and similar unlawful actions in the workplace. Shapiro also prosecuted the largest prevailing wage criminal case on record — in Pennsylvania or in the United States – and successfully secured restitution for the Central Pennsylvania Teamsters Retirement Income Plan in a case against Citibank after they were found to have committed fraud.

"It's an honor to stand with the Teamsters, and every one of Pennsylvania's unions," said Shapiro.

The Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters represents over 90,000 hardworking men and women in a wide variety of industries throughout the Keystone State. For more information, go to http://www.pacfteamsters.com/.

Contact:

Tim O'Neill, (610) 908-6289

pateamsters@verizon.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters