Report from Extraordinary General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At Vitrolife's Extraordinary General Meeting today, the following, amongst other things, was decided:

Non-cash consideration issue in accordance with the board's proposal with the purpose of financing the acquisition of Igenomix.

Vesa Koskinen , partner at EQT, is elected new board member and the board is thus expanded with one member. The board remuneration is increased because of the additional member. The decision is conditional on the non-cash issue being carried out.

Gothenburg, October 20, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

The Board

