THREAD Expands Into EMEA Market

CARY, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THREAD, a leading technology and service provider supporting decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), today announced the company's expansion into the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to support location-specific clinical trials and meet the increased demand for global studies.

To support this global reach, THREAD opened an office in Dublin, Ireland in early 2021 and has hired more than 50 team members with plans to hire additional positions across Europe, including Ireland, U.K and Sweden, to amplify its regional presence. This team provides local expertise, problem-solving and change management for THREAD's customers as their studies continue to grow on a global scale.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is one of many factors impacting the accelerated adoption of decentralized clinical trials, and there is no going back," said Nimita Limaye, Ph.D., research vice president, Life Sciences R&D Strategy and Technology, IDC. "The implementation of DCTs, especially in Europe, requires engaging with a partner who not only has strong technological capabilities but can help clients navigate the widely varying regulations around technology and data privacy, and has the ability to address the multi-lingual diversity of this complex geography."

"This is an exciting time for THREAD as we continue to support hundreds of studies running globally," said John Reites, CEO, THREAD. "We are growing rapidly across multiple markets to have a physical, local presence supporting customers worldwide. We have been supporting global DCTs for years and have reached a new milestone with our experienced global team supporting our customers locally."

"Decentralized clinical trials are the new normal, but with the opportunity comes complexity that requires local platform support," said Ernesto Vera Sanchez, vice president of Regulatory Strategy and Head of GxP Consulting Services, CATO SMS. "THREAD's business model is based on consultation throughout the DCT lifecycle, and its expert practitioners accelerate adoption and overall success for customers on their journey to inclusive and efficient clinical trials."

About THREAD

THREAD is a leading provider of a proprietary, decentralized research platform and suite of supporting services used by biopharma, CROs, and life science organizations to remotely capture data from participants and sites during, in between, and in lieu of in-clinic visits. THREAD's platform and supporting services are helping customers to shorten study launch timelines, reduce study budgets with Virtual Visits, and bring studies from the clinic to patients' homes. THREAD provides key platform features such as eConsent, eCOA/ePRO, sensors, reminders, and telehealth virtual visits to support remote data capture, hybrid virtual studies, and fully decentralized studies in key therapeutic areas. THREAD was honored as a leader in the decentralized clinical trial (DCT) industry in Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021, a worldwide analyst report. The company ranked highest in the Leaders quadrant with top scores for capabilities, integration, and innovation. THREAD was also recognized in Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award, highlighting the company's innovation, growth, and comprehensive customer-oriented offerings in DCTs. In 2019, THREAD was acquired by strategic health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.

