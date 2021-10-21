BDev Ventures General Partner hosts an integration dinner for breakthrough entrepreneurs and changemakers

The event discussed the reinvention of business through a new leadership approach that meets the challenges of a post-pandemic world

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Partner of BDev Ventures and CEO of BairesDev, Nacho De Marco, hosted the Second Time Founders' dinner by welcoming a group of founders, entrepreneurs, and investors to his residence in Los Gatos, California. Organized by Kwiri Yang, Founder of Second Time Founders, and Matt Wilson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at BDev Ventures, the event discussed the reinvention of the post-COVID-19 world by creating sustainable and forward-thinking companies.

As part of the 2TF Connect Series, the "Journey within Dinner" connected entrepreneurs and investors of different backgrounds with the Second Time Founders network, in an environment that fostered the exchange of learning experiences. In this space they discussed what to expect in a "New Post-Pandemic Normal" promoting new associations between breakthrough entrepreneurs, changemakers, and investors. Ultimately, creating opportunities and companies that will help shape the business and technology ecosystems.

"I came away with many new connections and was re-inspired by all of the talented founders that were part of this group," said Nacho De Marco, General Partner of BDev Ventures and CEO of BairesDev.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to create a new space where founders can seek to improve through conscious leadership and have a long-lasting impact," said Kwiri Yang, Founder of Second Time Founders.

"BDev Ventures was honored to partner with 2TF to host this amazing group of values-driven founders and investors who took time to invest in community and collaboration as they are building world-changing companies," mentioned Matt Wilson, Managing Partner of BDev Ventures.

The event was considered a great success, having gathered many of today's leading investors, founders, and entrepreneurs including Mike Maples, Co-Founder of Floodgate, and Bo Shao, Co-Founder and Chairman of Evolve Ventures. In turn, helping transform business ideas into future-proof companies that will be ready for the new, post-pandemic normal.

About BDev Ventures

BDev Ventures is a venture capital investment firm founded by the team behind BairesDev, a leading nearshore technology solutions company with a reach all across the U.S. and Latin America. We invest in and accelerate B2B product and services companies by implementing the same lead generation engine that has transformed BairesDev into the largest 100% bootstrapped and organically-grown IT services company and the fastest-growing software development company in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.bdevventures.com

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of Tech Talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully customizable solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 3,000 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

For more information, please visit www.bairesdev.com

Image credit: Albert Liu Photography, albertliu.exposure.co/

