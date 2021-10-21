CurePSP appoints former UNC Movement Disorders Center coordinator to its top programs position Jessica Shurer will head the foundation's patient and family support and help expand its Centers of Care.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Shurer, MSW, LCSW, has been appointed director – patient and carepartner advocacy by CurePSP, the foundation for prime of life neurodegeneration. She was previously the center coordinator at the Movement Disorders Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In her new position, Shurer will supervise CurePSP's extensive programs of education and patient and family services, including its vast library of printed, online, and video content; its volunteer support network, including individual peer supporters and national support groups for patients, families, and other caregivers; family and professional education conferences; and its grants to fund professional respite care for families of patients. She will also work with CurePSP's management and board to expand and add capabilities to its Centers of Care, a network of 29 medical and academic institutions that provide best-in-class treatment to those suffering from movement disorders, including progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD), and multiple system atrophy (MSA). She will report to Kristophe Diaz, PhD, CurePSP's executive director and chief scientific officer.

Dr. Diaz said, "We are delighted to have Jessica join our team, especially as she has long embraced and supported CurePSP's mission in assisting patients, families, and other caregivers who are devastated by PSP and related diseases. In her position, she will be able to greatly expand our impact and effectiveness in education, treatment, and support services."

Shurer received her Master of Social Work degree from UNC and a BA degree in psychology from Pennsylvania State University. In her position at UNC since 2012, she was a program coordinator and a clinical social worker for UNC's Parkinson's Foundation Center of Excellence and its CurePSP Center of Care where she became deeply involved in the care and treatment of PSP, CBD, and MSA patients.

CurePSP is the nonprofit advocacy organization focused on progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and other prime of life neurodegenerative diseases, a spectrum of fatal brain disorders that often strike during a person's most productive and rewarding years. Currently, there is no effective treatment or cure for these diseases, which affect more than 150,000 people in the U.S. alone. Since it was founded in 1990, CurePSP has funded more than 200 research studies and is the leading source of information and support for patients and their families, other caregivers, researchers and doctors, and allied healthcare professionals. CurePSP is based in New York City. Please visit www.curepsp.org for more information.

