Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings

WINDSOR, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) reports unaudited earnings of $1.6 million, or $0.51 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. These results increased approximately 27.54% from the $1.3 million, or $0.41 per share, earned during the third quarter of 2020. Net income through the nine months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to $7.3 million or $2.33 per share, which is a 100.99% increase from the $3.6 million or $1.17 per share, reported for 2020.
At September 30, 2021, select financial information and key highlights include:
- Return on average assets of 1.66%, compared to 0.96% in 2020.
- Return on average equity of 14.28%, compared to 7.90% in 2020.
- Return on average tangible common equity (1) of 16.77%, compared to 9.54% in 2020.
- Net interest margin was 3.22%, reduced from 3.37% in the prior year.
- Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.26% from 0.39% at September 30, 2020.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Net loans decreased $17.6 million, or 6.85%, as compared to June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the continued high cash balances held by customers, reducing borrowing needs, as well as one large loan payoff near the end of the quarter. The Company had approximately $5.3 million in the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 and had received forgiveness of principal totaling $31.8 million. Deposit balances have increased by $18.2 million to $518.3 million as of September 30, 2021 from $500.1 million as of June 30, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $7.5 million and make up approximately 34.53% of total deposits. The increase in the consumer savings rate, PPP loan funds and seasonal municipality deposits all contributed to this increase in deposits.
Capital ratios at the bank level remain well within the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework.
"While we saw a decline in loans this quarter we are optimistic about our ability to grow loans organically as the economy and uncertainty surrounding the business community improves. We have hired an experienced lender that is very familiar with the Virginia Beach market and will be devoted to growing our customer relationships in that area. Management and our Board believe we are very well positioned for future expansion and growth in both core banking and non-interest income business lines. Our capital position is strong and our balance sheet and income streams are diversified. We were pleased to increase our dividend declared in the third quarter showing our continued commitment to increasing shareholder value," stated Vernon M. Towler, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Results of Operations
Net interest income increased 1.41% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020. Recognizing fees related to forgiven PPP loans and deploying excess cash into our securities portfolio both contributed to this slight increase. Continued repricing of deposits and prepaying FHLB advances in 2020 also aided in holding net interest income from further downward pressure.
Non-interest income through the third quarter of 2021 was approximately $10.4 million and was increased by 59.93% over the same period in the prior year primarily driven by the gain from unwinding an interest rate swap that occurred in the first quarter and the gain on other real estate owned recognized in the second quarter. Excluding these two extraordinary items, on a pre-tax basis, non-interest income would have increased 5.78% year over year.
Non-interest expense increased 2.88% through the third quarter of 2021 compared to same period in 2020. Investing in talent to expand our Virginia Beach market predominantly drove this increase.
No provision for loan losses was added during the third quarter of 2021. The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance. Our allowance for loan losses was 2.49% of gross loans as of September 30, 2021.
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned increased from $277 thousand at June 30, 2021 to $1.3 million at September 30, 2021. The increase was due to one loan being added to nonaccrual status during the quarter. This loan has been on the bank's watch list for several quarters.
Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of September 30, 2021, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $1.3 million, or 0.52% of total gross loans. This compared to $374 thousand or 0.14% of total gross loans as of June 30, 2021.
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Return on average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and intangibles.
Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia. Farmers Bank was founded in 1919, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.
The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.
Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
Assets
(Unaudited)
Total cash & cash equivalents
$ 50,144
$ 28,557
Available-for-sale securities
276,396
203,766
Non-marketable equity securities
6,721
6,279
Loans held for investment
246,078
285,009
Allowance for loan losses
(6,138)
(6,347)
Loans held for investment, net
239,940
278,662
Premises and equipment, net
6,152
6,277
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
9,980
10,250
Other real estate owned
147
672
Bank-owned life insurance
11,605
11,378
Other assets
7,685
6,077
Total assets
$ 608,770
$ 551,918
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 178,982
$ 149,637
Interest-bearing deposits
339,335
303,586
Total deposits
518,317
453,223
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
-
10,000
Capital notes
8,500
8,500
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
6,347
6,637
Other liabilities
6,976
6,912
Total liabilities
540,140
485,272
Common stock
391
389
Capital surplus
3,557
3,357
Retained earnings
60,121
54,103
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,068
6,341
Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity
66,137
64,190
Noncontrolling interest
2,493
2,456
Total stockholders' equity
68,630
66,646
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 608,770
$ 551,918
Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans held for investment
$ 3,160
$ 3,319
$ 9,354
$ 10,190
Interest on available-for-sale securities
1,213
945
3,519
2,891
Interest on federal funds sold
10
6
19
84
Other interest income
40
23
55
91
Total interest and dividend income
4,423
4,293
12,947
13,256
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
323
390
983
1,420
Interest on FHLB and other borrowings
-
47
30
119
Interest on capital notes
68
57
204
155
Interest on repurchase agreements
10
10
31
27
Total interest expense
401
504
1,248
1,721
Net interest income
4,022
3,789
11,699
11,535
Provision for loan losses
-
270
-
921
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
4,022
3,519
11,699
10,614
Noninterest income
Service charges and other fee income
116
105
333
341
Income from automated teller machines and interchange
180
150
521
420
Insurance commissions
1,501
1,510
4,436
4,475
Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities
112
-
387
352
Gain on interest rate swap
-
-
423
-
Income on bank owned life insurance
58
57
207
207
Gain on sale of other real estate owned
-
-
3,110
-
Other income
462
426
1,017
729
Total noninterest income
2,429
2,248
10,434
6,524
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,696
2,573
7,839
7,555
Occupancy and equipment
467
477
1,439
1,474
Bank franchise and other taxes
151
137
491
483
Advertising and marketing
155
110
357
315
Data processing
393
390
1,148
1,164
Other noninterest expense
624
558
1,821
1,737
Total non-interest expense
4,486
4,245
13,095
12,728
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
1,965
1,522
9,038
4,410
Income tax expense
262
149
1,457
489
Net income
1,703
1,373
7,581
3,921
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
96
113
293
295
Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
$ 1,607
$ 1,260
$ 7,288
$ 3,626
Financial Highlights
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
At or For the Three Months Ended,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)
Basic net income
$ 0.51
$ 1.19
$ 0.63
$ 0.57
$ 0.41
Book value at end of period
$ 21.15
$ 21.51
$ 19.77
$ 20.65
$ 19.92
Tangible book value at end of period
$ 17.96
$ 18.29
$ 16.52
$ 17.35
$ 16.60
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
3,122,886
3,121,308
3,116,938
3,104,776
3,104,004
Dividends per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.13
$ 0.13
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
Shares outstanding at period end
3,127,048
3,125,678
3,125,678
3,108,462
3,106,809
Selected Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
1.66%
1.97%
1.38%
1.05%
0.96%
Return on average stockholders' equity
14.28%
17.05%
12.14%
8.70%
7.90%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
16.77%
20.12%
14.41%
10.45%
9.54%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2)
3.22%
3.20%
3.22%
3.53%
3.37%
Cost of deposits
0.26%
0.28%
0.35%
0.38%
0.39%
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3)
37.66%
58.18%
41.69%
44.17%
37.23%
Efficiency ratio (4)
69.55%
48.28%
63.58%
69.09%
69.63%
Balance Sheet Ratios
Loans to deposits
46.29%
51.51%
53.78%
61.29%
65.03%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
11.06%
11.57%
10.91%
11.92%
11.74%
Nonperforming loans to period-end loans
0.52%
0.14%
0.10%
0.13%
0.10%
Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans
2.49%
2.32%
2.32%
2.23%
2.20%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
-0.01%
0.04%
0.04%
0.09%
0.09%
(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.
(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income.
(4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Farmers Bankshares, Inc.