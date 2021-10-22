Unispace Appoints New Global Leaders, Creates New C-Suite Roles to Accelerate Business Growth

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today global workplace strategy, design and construction firm Unispace announced the appointment of leadership positions in all regions it does business—Americas, Asia, EMEA and Australia/New Zealand (ANZ)—as well as C-suite positions to support global business operations. Newcomers to Unispace hail from commercial real estate services firms CBRE and Colliers and a U.K. government agency. This announcement comes on the heels of Unispace's acquisition of global experiential design firm Downstream earlier this month to expand its strategy and design capabilities and geographic reach. In March, Unispace was acquired by private equity firm PAG.

Unispace is revolutionizing the workplace delivery model with an industry-leading, joined-up approach to strategy, design and delivery. (PRNewsfoto/Unispace)

"In this new era of hybrid work, organizations have an unprecedented opportunity to rethink the purpose of the office. Unispace is uniquely positioned to help them create a workplace that will better support their business goals," said Steve Quick, Global CEO, Unispace. "While our global teams connect via a shared culture and mission—to create amazing workplaces for our clients—our enhanced organizational structure reflects the importance of having a market-facing ambassador and go-to market strategy unique to each region we serve."

Among these appointments are newly created CEO positions in ANZ and Asia, newly elevated CEO positions in Americas and EMEA, and newly created global operations positions. These appointments also mark a milestone for Unispace's corporate diversity goals—women now hold more than 40% of senior leadership positions at the firm, a number that far surpasses commercial real estate industry averages.

Regional CEOs

To continue building Unispace's global presence and reputation, two new leaders will join the firm in ANZ and Asia, and two internal leaders have taken on CEO roles for the Americas and EMEA regions:

Emma Forster Mitrovski joins Unispace as CEO, ANZ. Joining from CBRE, Forster Mitrovski will lead the region, focusing on expanding the firm's client base, building global strategic alliances and delivering new industry verticals across the ANZ region.

Paul Baxter joins Unispace as CEO, Asia . Baxter will join Unispace from Colliers and will to continue to establish Unispace's presence in the Asia region, focusing on project delivery excellence, revenue, growth and talent recruitment.

Ryan Caffyn-Parsons appointed to CEO, Americas. Caffyn-Parsons recently served as managing director, Americas, and this new appointment reinforces his role as the business leader of the Americas region.

Lawrence Mohiuddine appointed to CEO, EMEA. Mohiuddine recently served as managing director, EMEA, and this new title solidifies his market leadership position in the EMEA region.

Business Operations Positions

Unispace has also created two new operations positions to support its global growth and positioning:

Claire Shepherd joins Unispace as Chief Administration Officer. Shepherd is joining Unispace from FCDO Services and will be focused on developing infrastructure to connect the firm's global operations, optimizing capacity to deliver client operations effectively, and leading and delivering integration of new companies within the firm.

Ken Loeber appointed to Chief Strategy Officer. Loeber has been instrumental to Unispace's growth in Asia and enhancing relationships in new U.S. markets. In this new role, Loeber will focus on global growth initiatives and geographic expansion.

"This is an exciting time for Unispace—we are attracting and elevating exceptional talent that will enable us to better support our teams and clients across all critical markets," said Quick. "Emma, Paul, Ryan, Lawrence, Claire and Ken will all be instrumental in delivering continued growth."

About Unispace

In 2010, Unispace revolutionized the workplace delivery model with an industry-leading, joined-up approach to strategy, design and delivery. Today, the business continues to meet the pace of change with an agile, end-to-end approach fit for ever-evolving global brands. Unispace creates workplaces powered by collaborative client partnerships, delivered seamlessly across borders, and enabled by industry-leading intelligence and technology.

Contact: Lisa Karel, lisa@akrete.com, (407) 733-2101

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unispace