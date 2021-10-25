Convey Health Solutions to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) ("Convey Health Solutions" or "Convey"), a leading healthcare technology and services company, announced today that it will release fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on the same day.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 for U.S. participants, or + 44 208-0682-558 for international participants, referencing access code 273613; or via a live audio webcast that will be available on Convey's Investor Relations website at https://ir.conveyhealthsolutions.com. The earnings release and related materials will also be available on this website.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. Convey's administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its purpose-built technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. Convey's clients include some of the nation's leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Convey's healthcare-focused teams help millions of Americans navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape.

Investor Relations Contact

Kevin Ellich

ICR Westwicke

ConveyHealthIR@westwicke.com

Media Contact

Tom Pelegrin

Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer

mediarelations@conveyhs.com

