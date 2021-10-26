Canadian Solar Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for November 18

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("the Company", "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time (9:00 p.m., November 18, 2021 in Hong Kong) to discuss the Company's third quarter 2021 results and business outlook.

The dial-in phone number for the live audio call is +1-833-239-5565 (toll-free from the U.S.), +852-3018-6771 (local dial-in from Hong Kong), 400-8205-286 (local dial-in from Mainland China) or +1-332-208-9468 / +65-6713-5590 from international locations. The passcode for the call is 6095653. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's website at www.canadiansolar.com.

A replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the call until 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, November 26, 2021 (9:00 p.m., November 26, 2021 in Hong Kong) and can be accessed by dialing +1-855-452-5696 (toll-free from the U.S.), +852-3051-2780 (local dial-in from Hong Kong), 400-6322-162 (toll-free from Mainland China) or +1-646-254-3697 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 6095653. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's at www.canadiansolar.com .

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 20 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 59 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected over 6.1 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has around 400 MWp of projects in operation, nearly 6 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 16 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage). Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

