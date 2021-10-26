New senior leaders enhance Circumference Group's investment expertise and ongoing efforts to help partner companies deliver long-term and sustainable value to their customers

Circumference Group Appoints Chief Technology Officer and Technology Industry Veterans in Significant Expansion New senior leaders enhance Circumference Group's investment expertise and ongoing efforts to help partner companies deliver long-term and sustainable value to their customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circumference Group, a unique, operationally-focused investment firm led by former Endurance International CEO Jeff Fox, today named Kurt Silverman, Luca Sechi and Virgil Prewitt to newly created leadership positions focused on growing the firm's private investing strategy. In their roles, Mr. Silverman, Mr. Sechi and Mr. Prewitt will leverage their significant operational and strategic experience to further strengthen Circumference Group's ability to provide support to its partner companies.

Circumference Group invests in both public and private companies, providing committed long-term capital and ongoing support to help its partners build sustainable and successful businesses. The firm uses its collective operational and investment experience to ensure its partner companies integrate relentless customer focus across all business functions.

"At Circumference Group, we believe the long-term success of a company is based on its ability to deliver sustainable value to customers," said Mr. Fox, CEO and Founder, Circumference Group. "I have personally worked with Kurt, Luca and Virgil in multiple situations over the last decade, and I am thrilled to welcome them to Circumference Group as we continue to expand our investing platform."

Kurt Silverman serves as Chief Technology Officer of Circumference Group, focusing on technology assessment and strategic review while simultaneously guiding the technology execution of private portfolio companies. He brings to Circumference Group more than 35 years designing, developing, implementing, managing, and selling mission critical global B2C and B2B platforms for the internet, media, communications, energy and e-commerce industries.

Prior to joining Circumference Group, Mr. Silverman held senior positions at Endurance International, Limelight Networks, Convergys, Comverse, CSG International, Lucent, Bell Labs and Kenan Systems. He also serves as a research advisor for Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan School of Management. Mr. Silverman holds a master's degree in Management Information Systems from M.I.T. Sloan School of Management and a bachelor's degree in Economics from M.I.T.

Luca Sechi serves as Chief Strategy Officer of Circumference Group, where he leads the firm's efforts to expand its investment universe to private and early-stage opportunities. In this role, he also helps to assess investments in the technology sector, focusing on digital marketing, SaaS, and the Small and Medium Business market. Mr. Sechi brings to Circumference Group more than fifteen years of experience in developing the strategic vision for scaled technology companies, as well as the proven ability to gain deep industry and competitive insights by leveraging first and third-party research and operational data.

Prior to his role at Circumference Group, Mr. Sechi spent almost ten years at Endurance International, where he held increasingly senior roles in strategic partnerships, product development, and corporate strategy. He also is a member of several expert networks and is a regular speaker at SaaS and Digital Marketing Industry events. Mr. Sechi holds a master's degree in Corporate Strategy from Bocconi School of Management and a bachelor's degree in Business and Administration from the Catholic University of Milan, Italy.

Virgil Prewitt serves as Circumference Group's Principal Architect, conducting technology and operations research and analysis to support the firm's investing decisions. He has more than 35 years of software creation and assessment experience, covering the entire lifecycle of software development, deployment, monitoring and support.

Before joining Circumference Group, Mr. Prewitt was Principal Architect at Limelight Networks, where he was responsible for the video, storage and function-as-a-service development organizations. He previously served as an Enterprise Cloud Architect for Oracle Corporation, where he guided Fortune 500 companies on their journey to the cloud utilizing the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and the CTO of Trifecta Technologies, where he architected enterprise solutions utilizing the Salesforce solution.

About Circumference Group

Circumference Group is an investment firm designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance for its capital partners. The firm leverages the broad and deep operational experience of its team to thoroughly understand a target investment's current competitiveness and performance and the execution risks that may prevent it from reaching its performance potential. Circumference Group invests when its organizational insight, operational intelligence and strategic perspective identify pathways to significant value creation with mitigated risk.

Circumference Group was founded in 2009 by a team of veteran business operators and investors led by Jeff Fox, a proven executive who has served in multiple leadership roles including CEO of Endurance International Group, CEO of Convergys Corp. and COO of Alltel Wireless. For over a decade, Circumference Group has successfully invested in the public and private markets utilizing its Core Value Assessment (CVA), a proprietary framework that evaluates a company's growth and cash flow potential, as well as its organizational and operational strengths and weaknesses. The CVA underpins all of Circumference Group's investment strategies. For more information please visit www.CircumferenceGroup.com .

