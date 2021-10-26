Fresenius Medical Care North America Named to Newsweek's List of The Most Loved Workplaces for 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, has been named one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces for 2021, ranking #42 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Newsweek specifically cited the company's work around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) stating that it is an "emphasis for everyone." Ranked as one of the top three healthcare companies on the list, FMCNA is also the sole representative of the dialysis and kidney care industries.

"The dedication of our employees throughout the pandemic has demonstrated our commitment to providing superior care to our patients and is a testament to the true heart of our invaluable workforce," said Bill Valle, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America. "Receiving this honor is especially meaningful this year, as our employees have been working tirelessly in challenging circumstances to ensure our patients have access to the life-sustaining care they rely on us for. 'The Most Loved Workplace' honor is a tribute to the love that our employees have always shown to our patients, their work, and each other, and validates who we are – a team of caring people that treats all others with empathy, compassion, and respect. I am especially humbled by the recognition of our efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion. We know we are better together and stronger when everyone is truly valued and cherished."

FMCNA continues to focus on listening to the needs of employees and provide leading benefits, education, support, and growth opportunities. With benefits like paid family leave, and offering both childcare stipends and supplemental pay to frontline healthcare workers during the height of the pandemic, the company has attracted the very best talent from across the country. FMCNA continues to be mindful of the ongoing impact that the pandemic has on the mental health of frontline workers through providing internal support groups, tools, and resources to ensure all employees can continue to bring their best selves to work.

"At Fresenius Medical Care North America, we work relentlessly to provide exceptional support for our direct patient care team members and other healthcare professionals so they can prosper and provide world class care for our patients," said Brian Silva, Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President, Administration for Fresenius Medical Care North America. "Being named a 'Most Loved Workplace,' is recognition our employees are connected to our mission and values, and they have the support needed to grow and excel in their careers."

Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29 print edition and is currently available online.

"In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

