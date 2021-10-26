Huaneng Power International, Inc. RMB 0.783 Billion Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders for the Three Quarters of 2021 Decreased by 91.42%

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", or the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its unaudited operating results prepared in accordance with the PRC GAAP for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

For the three quarters of 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries recorded consolidated operating revenue of RMB 145.005 billion (equivalent to approximately USD 22.359 billion), representing an increase of 19.00% compared to the same period of last year. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 0.783 billion (equivalent to approximately USD 0.121 billion), representing a decrease of 91.42% compared to the same period of last year. The earnings per share was RMB -0.05 and earnings per ADS amounted to RMB -2.08 (equivalent to approximately USD -0.321). The decrease of Company's net profit was mainly due to decreasing operating profit in domestic electricity sold and heating supply resulted from rising coal prices.

~End~

NOTE: Detailed financial statements and information are available through this link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670374/2021_Q3_SEC.pdf

Encl: The unaudited summary financial information of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The summary financial information was prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises of the People's Republic of China ("PRC GAAP"), which differs from the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). No reconciliation with IFRS or US GAAP has been made in the presentation of the summary financial information.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 115,014 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 101,388 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

For enquiries, please contact:

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Mr. CHEN Zhelu / Ms. LIU Tianyu

Tel: (8610) 6322 6554/6322 6595

Fax: (8610) 6322 6888

Email: zqb@hpi.com.cn

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited

Ms. Ketrina Yang / Ms. Layla Zheng

Tel: (852) 3970 2286

Fax: (852) 3102 0210

Email: hpi@wsfg.hk

View original content:

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.