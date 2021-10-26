UL and Razer Join Forces to Advance Circular Economy Goals

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL today announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Razer, a leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The MOU establishes a framework for a collaborative effort between UL and Razer to take definitive action toward achieving Razer's fundamental circular economy goals.

Like other sectors, the gaming industry is working to reduce its sizable carbon footprint, generated by energy use during gaming in addition to fossil fuels used in hardware production. But consumers, including gamers, are making more sustainable choices. According to a 2020 study from Globalwebindex on gaming personas, many gamers are up to 50% more interested in environmental issues than the global average.

Prioritizing sustainability as part of their business strategy, Razer has committed to several sustainability actions and goals between now and 2025. Plans include pursuing product health, sustainability and transparency programs for their many branded hardware devices, including mice, keyboards and headsets.

"At Razer, we are committed to a sustainable future and to making sure that the world remains an arena that we can all continue to play in," said Razer CEO and Co-founder Min-Liang Tan. "UL is the global safety science leader, so it was a natural choice for us to collaborate with them on achieving our objectives for greener, more sustainable gaming products. We also plan to earn third-party certifications, like UL ECOLOGO, which is known and trusted by consumers worldwide."

"As the gaming industry unites to take action in the fight against climate change, we are proud to work alongside Razer to help pioneer meaningful sustainability progress in gaming. We hope their achievements will set the pace for the rest of the industry," said Doug Lockard, vice president and general manager of UL's Retail and Consumer Products group.

A trusted name in sustainability and environment services and solutions, UL has experts and resources around the globe to help confirm regulation compliance at the product, asset and enterprise levels — giving companies the knowledge and tools to successfully understand sustainability impacts along the entire supply chain and asset portfolio. For more information about our environmental claim validation or other services, visit Environmental Product Declaration.

