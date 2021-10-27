Global Sports Icon "Iron" Mike Tyson Reenters the Cannabis Market with Tyson 2.0; Establishes Exclusive National Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution Partnership to Launch Portfolio of Tyson Branded Cannabis Products with Industry Leader Columbia Care Cannabis Leaders Adam Wilks and Chad Bronstein to Lead New Company

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson is reentering the world of commercial cannabis with the launch of Tyson 2.0, a new company to bring to market high-quality, Tyson-branded cannabis products available at multiple price points.

Tyson 2.0

Led by cannabis industry leaders, Adam Wilks and Chad Bronstein, Tyson 2.0 will provide retailers across the country with a suite of products designed to reach Mike Tyson's national audience.

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTC:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors of cannabis in the U.S., will be the brand's national cultivation and manufacturing partner in the markets where the Company operates. Columbia Care will also sell the Tyson products throughout its dispensary network, as well as wholesale to other retailers.

"Celebrity sponsorship is one of the most effective ways to build immediate product and brand recognition. Influencers have driven some of the most successful brands, from sneakers to alcohol and now cannabis. Mike Tyson is creating a completely different and authentic experience, and has positioned himself as a true ambassador for cannabis products. We are grateful for the trust and confidence Mike has given our vast industry experience," said Jesse Channon, Columbia Care's Chief Growth Officer. "It is an honor to be a part of one of the largest cultivation and distribution partnerships in the industry and we are looking forward to working with the Tyson 2.0 team to bring these products, and the passion behind them, to markets across the country."

"Cannabis has always played an important role in my life. My vision for Tyson 2.0 is to make high-quality cannabis products available to consumers at various price points. With Adam and Chad's leadership, I am confident that the Tyson brand of products will exceed market expectations," said Tyson. "Cannabis has changed me for the good both mentally and physically, and I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief. With Columbia Care in our corner, we will reach so many people and deliver the high-quality cannabis products they've been searching for."

Tyson 2.0 will be led by Adam Wilks, who brings with him significant experience in cannabis operations and retail licensing. Most recently, Wilks serves as CEO of One Plant, a multi-state cannabis retail chain. Prior to One Plant, Wilks served as COO of the venture capital firm Sol Global. Wilks also spent more than a decade working for licensed retail brands including PinkBerry and Cold Stone Creamery.

Chad Bronstein will serve as Tyson 2.0's chairman. Bronstein currently serves as CEO and Founder of Fyllo, the leader in cannabis digital marketing and compliance solutions technology. Tyson and Bronstein were introduced by Azim Spicer, Tyson 2.0's Head of Business Development, when Tyson made an investment in his psychedelic healthcare company, Wesana. The two realized early on that with Chad's leadership and Tyson's vision, there was an opportunity to bring something new to market.

"I got to know Mike as an entrepreneur and investor, and it was clear to me that his relationship with cannabis was a critical component in his own life. I understood early on in our friendship that his brand could be used to bring superior products to market. The Tyson brand combined with a major cultivation partner like Columbia Care, with their trusted and proven reputation in the industry, will ensure that consumers have access to the cannabis strains and form factors that Mike believes in," said Bronstein.

"Tyson 2.0 will combine Mike's star-power and love of cannabis with my experience licensing and commercializing brands - both cannabis and other consumables," said Wilks. "Consumers want high-quality products that their favorite celebrities use firsthand. Tyson will do just that."

Tyson 2.0 has completed a seed round led by Sol Global, K2, Ambria, and Arcadian Capital. Funds will be used to solidify cultivation agreements, develop proprietary strains, and build a national sales team to bring Tyson 2.0 to legal markets.

"We get what makes a cannabis venture highly successful and Tyson 2.0 now has all the right elements in place," said Andrew DeFrancesco, CEO and Chairman of Sol Global. "Tyson 2.0 has an experienced management team well-versed in the operations of cannabis along with established multi-year cannabis relationships and partnerships from other ventures. That coupled with Mike Tyson's brand foundation and global audience is a winning formula. I know Chad and Adam's ability to build a winning business and I'm beyond confident they will do the same with Tyson 2.0"

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates, and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson2.0.com

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com .

