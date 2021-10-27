Heavy Hitters Launches First Liquid Trichome Cannabis Tincture

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Heavy Hitters, California's premier cannabis brand, announces its boldest innovation yet: HVY Grand, the first large-format distilled cannabis tincture.

Los Angeles-born, family-owned and operated since 1996, Heavy Hitters is a true original amongst cannabis brands. Heavy Hitters continues to push the boundaries of cannabis innovation. Heavy Hitters products are distributed exclusively by Mammoth Distribution and are available in California’s top dispensaries.

The HVY Grand epitomizes the history and innovation of legalized cannabis. Weighing in at 1 liter and distilled exclusively from the iconic Acapulco Gold strain, HVY Grand features a nano-emulsion blended with Liquid Trichomes™ to deliver 1,000mg THC in a never-before-seen format.

The result is pure, potent, distilled liquid cannabis with Acapulco Gold's signature bright flavors and uplifting high.

For decades, the California cannabis community has been asking for something that didn't exist. HVY Grand delivers a full-size tincture featuring a native single strain, enjoyable flavor profile, and full-body elevation previously only found in inhaled experiences.

"We have been listening to our family: customers, friends, and retail partners who asked Heavy Hitters for the impossible. Working with industry pioneers and experts, we are finally able to cross this cannabis milestone," said Matt Martinez, President of Innovation at Heavy Hitters.

Named one of the "Greatest Strains of All Time" by High Times Magazine, Acapulco Gold is a storied landrace strain, coveted by cannabis enthusiasts since the 1960's. Living up to its reputation as an "almost perfect high," Acapulco Gold gives HVY Grand it's signature vibrant and cerebral effects.

"By crafting a cannabis alternative to uninviting cannabis tinctures, we are creating a new category that challenges the norms," said Martinez. "HVY is a breakthrough for patients and the entire California cannabis community. We dedicate this to all the pioneers who made today possible for Heavy Hitters," continued Martinez.

HVY Grand will be sold exclusively in a limited-edition 25th-anniversary collectable box which features magnified cannabis trichome imagery by Erik Christiansen (@EricNugshots), Instagram's favorite cannabis photographer. A limited allocation of 500 units are available in select California dispensaries starting October 28, 2021.

Packing 1,000mg THC into each custom 1,000ml/1 liter bottle, HVY Grand retails for $200 (pre-tax) and is sure to become the ultimate collectible cannabis product this holiday season.

Heavy Hitters is owned by Mammoth Distribution. HVY is bottled at Spacestation.

About Heavy Hitters

About Mammoth Distribution

Based in Los Angeles, Mammoth Distribution is the largest distribution company in California. Mammoth specializes in cannabis concentrates and vape products that are independently tested and guaranteed to meet or exceed California's stringent standards. Mammoth is also the owner of cannabis brands including Heavy Hitters and Almora Farms. For more information, please visit: mammoth.org.

Heavy HItters HVY Grand Cannabis Tincture - the world's first liquid trichome cannabis tincture. Limited edition gift box available in select dispensaries in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego starting October 28, 2021.

