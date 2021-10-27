Huawei Technologies USA to tackle privacy and information at Reuters global technology event

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA has confirmed it will address the critical issue of privacy and information security at Reuters MOMENTUM – the leading global emerging technology conference and executive virtual event which will be held on Wednesday, October 27.

Speaking on behalf of Huawei Technologies USA, Andy Purdy, Chief Security Officer, will explore prevalent consumer and regulatory issues surrounding the right to privacy, how information is used and how it's protected given the rise of cyberattacks and heightened government regulation. The discussion, moderated by Nadira Tudor, TV & Radio Broadcast Journalist/Presenter, will take place on October 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST and will also include insights from Trevor Hughes, President and CEO of The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

"This conversation comes at a pivotal point in the global narrative," said Purdy. "Given the sophistication of malicious cyber attackers and our growing dependence on connected devices and 5G technologies, privacy and information transparency have never been more important."

Running October 27-29, Reuters MOMENTUM brings together more than 25,000 executive attendees to hear from the world's most influential technologists, policymakers, NGOs and business leaders, including:

Page Motes , Head of Corporate Sustainability, Dell Technologies

Joe Geagea , Executive Vice President, Chevron

Nigel Duffy , Global AI Leader, EY

Ranjeeta Singh , Chief Product Officer, The Climate Corporation

David Eyton , EVP Innovation & Engineering, bp

Yuri Sebregts, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Shell

Scott Spradley , Chief Technology Officer, Tyson Foods

Emily Heath , SVP, Chief Trust and Security Officer, DocuSign

Lynn Oldham , Chief People Officer, Zoom

Trevor Hughes , President and CEO, IAPP

Susan Doniz , Chief Information Officer, Boeing

Mark Gainey , Co-founder and Chairman, Strava

Vish Sankaran , Global Chief Innovation Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Karen Dolva , Cofounder, No Isolation

Carissa Rollins , Chief Information Officer, United Health Group

Michael Moreland , CEO & Co-founder, Field Intelligence

Roshan Navagamuwa, Chief Information Officer, CVS Health

Darshak Sanghavi , Global Chief Medical Officer, Babylon Health

Saul Van Beurden , Head of Technology, Wells Fargo

John Stecher , Chief Technology Officer, Blackstone

Jeff Wecker , CTO and Head of Engineering, Two Sigma

David Almeida , Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Ab InBev

Scott Spradley , Chief Technology Officer, Tyson Foods

Yael Cosset, CIO & Chief Digital Officer, Kroger

Ryan Lefers , Co-founder and CEO, Red Sea Farm

Sky Kurtz , Co-founder and CEO, Pure Harvest Smart Farms

John Mangelaars, CEO, Skyscanner

Jane Sun , CEO, Trip.com Group

Glenn Fogel , CEO, Booking Holdings and Booking.com

As Reuters flagship technology event, the virtual conference brings professionals from around the world together for live sessions, discussion, Q&A and networking, with content themed around four interlinked pillars: Society, Economy, Sustainability, Trust & Ethics.

For more information on Reuters Momentum, visit https://reutersevents.com/events/momentum/

