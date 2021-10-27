Open Letter to Shareholders of Bonanza Goldfields Corp (OTC: BONZ)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

We have successfully completed the injection of Marvion into BONZ after a lot of hard work and long nights.

Now that the injection is complete, we intend to direct all of that manpower capacity towards increasing shareholder value. If you had seen our previous press releases, you would know that we are already in the process of minting some really meaningful and unique experiential Hybrid NFTs (h-NFTs) for 2 productions: a movie "Lockdown" and a drama series "Forensic Psychologist".

However, the scope of our h-NFTs extend beyond just film and drama. We believe that music, comics and games are some examples of real world intangible assets waiting to be properly minted into h-NFTs together with experiences and engagements never offered before, all secured on the blockchain and making inroads into the metaverse.

We believe that the complexity of delivering great user experience, real world legal rights and ownership, combined with the decentralisation of blockchain cannot be overstated. Yet, we are committed to building a platform that achieves this with persistent technological innovation and upgrades.

We hope to expand the audience of blockchain technology users so that the broader public, and not just "crypto natives", will be able to enjoy the benefits of this technology. In the future, we hope to continue to apply blockchain technology to real world applications and intangible assets such as our experiential h-NFTs. We believe that as we increase awareness of our entertainment related h-NFTs, our h-NFT products, services and platform will be more fully accepted, and their applications will in the future extend increasingly beyond the virtual space into the real world. In fact, we anticipate that products like our h-NFTs and platform will significantly affect and transform the way intangible assets will be traded.

We will continue to inform the public of our progress and developments as soon as practicable with our public relations team.

I sincerely thank all of you for your attention. My team and I will continue to strive towards bringing the best and the most unique metaverse blockchain experiences to the Marvion Community.

Julian So

Director

Bonanza Goldfields Corp.

