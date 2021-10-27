Wounded Warrior Project Announces Second Phase of 2021 Veterans Service Organization Partnerships

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing investments in best-in-class partner organizations, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) announced community partnership grants to 32 veteran and military service organizations. Among the organizations receiving grants, eight are first-time recipients. WWP's support helps ensure that injured veterans and their families have access to a network of life-changing resources and support and thrive long term after their transition to civilian life and throughout their lives.

Learn more about WWP's community partnerships.



"Our partnerships with other organizations are vital to building strong, resilient veteran families and communities," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We are stronger together, capable of doing more to support those we serve."

WWP's investment of more than $6.6 million will complement WWP's programs and services by supporting:

brain and mental health

suicide prevention

specialized resources for women veterans

whole health and wellness programs

financial wellness resources

connection opportunities for warriors and their families

The organizations receiving grants are:

Since 2012, WWP has partnered with and helped fund 208 organizations that assist wounded veterans and families at the local and national level, connecting them with the resources they need to thrive in civilian life.

