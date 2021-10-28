Donna Missal: LIVE from Los Angeles - Interactive Livestream Concert and VIP Afterparty with Q&A

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Live, a livestreaming platform, presents Donna Missal: LIVE from Los Angeles.

Date: Wednesday October 30th, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Live and interactive, online, from The Den, in Los Angeles, CA.

Join Donna Missal for a truly LIVE interactive livestream concert. This event will include songs from her albums Lighter and This Time, while giving fans a very first listen of some new, unreleased music. Fan can enter the fan spotlight to appear on-screen next to Donna as she's performing. Donna will tell some stories and fans will be able to vote on polls (including the set list) in real time. The VIP Afterparty includes a Q&A and the GA performance will be available for 48 hours following the event.

