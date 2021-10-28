Hodlnaut Launches Brand-New Android Application

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto interest-earning platform Hodlnaut announced the launch of its long-awaited Android App today. The Singapore-based crypto lending and borrowing platform launched its Android application after a successful beta testing performed in September 2021.

In August, Hodlnaut launched its iOS application and announced that the Android App launch would follow soon. The Hodlnaut Android App enables users to deposit and withdraw the supported cryptocurrencies anytime, anywhere from their android phones. The current release supports deposits, withdrawals, sign-up, and identity verification. Users can also check their interest statements, manage account settings and export statements.

"We are thrilled to have launched our Android App that will allow users to manage their crypto assets on the go," said Juntao Zhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Hodlnaut. "Hodlnaut's Android App will simplify the user experience as it delivers information to their fingertips", he added.

Hodlnaut has also launched a user referral program with the app launch to encourage users to download the application.

With quick access to information like pending interest payout, current crypto balance, and answers to frequently asked questions, users have everything they need within the application. The application also enables users to share their affiliate links within their network via social media and messaging apps on their android phones. Moreover, users can swap tokens with ease within the app. The Hodlnaut Android App is protected with a pin and face identification to ensure robust security.

The Hodlnaut Android App is available for download on Play Store .

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a Singapore-based crypto lending platform that provides innovative financial services for individual investors. Founded by two bitcoin maximalists in 2019, the platform has grown leaps and bounds over the years. Hodlnaut offers interest rates up to 12.73% APY through its Hodlnaut Interest Account, which supports six crypto assets: BTC, ETH, DAI, USDC, USDT, and WBTC.

Hodlnaut is a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, an accreditation recognized by the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore). The company aims to become the first regulated entity in Singapore within the crypto lending and borrowing space. It is undergoing license application under the Payment Services Act 2019 (by the MAS).

Media Contact:

Sten Ivan

Head of Growth at Hodlnaut

sten@hodlnaut.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hodlnaut