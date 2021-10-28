LifeNet Health features powerful biologics to support wound healing at SAWC Fall Live clinician presentations Oct. 29 will highlight clinical success of Dermacell AWM® acellular dermal matrix and new, full-thickness Matrion® placental membrane

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health, the world's leading provider of allograft biologics, is showcasing its unique allograft solutions for wounds at the 2021 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall meeting Oct. 29-31 in Las Vegas.

LifeNet Health logo. (PRNewsFoto/LifeNet Health)

Its featured portfolio includes new Matrion®, the first full-thickness, decellularized placental membrane for wounds, and Dermacell AWM®, the only acellular dermal matrix proven to help resolve wounds in as little as one application1.

"LifeNet Health's wound solutions help physicians take patient care to the next level by solving clinical challenges they face every day," said Mike Falcon, Vice President of Wound Management and Surgical Reconstruction. "With Matrion and Dermacell AWM, we're providing the most advanced allograft biologics available for treating both commonplace and complex wounds."

Live Presentation

During the meeting, two clinicians will describe their clinical results with Matrion and Dermacell AWM. James Barksdale, DPM, and Zakee Shabazz, DPM, FACFAS will lead an SAWC-hosted Innovation Theatre session at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 29.

They will share the science and clinical results that show how Dermacell AWM supports positive outcomes for patients, including discussion of real-world case studies from their practice. They also will describe the unique technology and their early experience with Matrion.

Industry-Leading Solutions

Matrion is the only biologic of its kind to fully maintain the natural thickness and structure of the placental membrane. It includes the complete trophoblast layer, which is up to four times thicker than either the amniotic or chorionic membranes2. This allows Matrion to retain up to 50 percent more native growth factors than traditional placental membranes.4 Its natural thickness also means Matrion is less likely to adhere to itself or roll up during application.4

Dermacell AWM is backed by more than 30 publications demonstrating its exceptional clinical performance and ease of use. It is proven to provide complete resolution of even complex wounds, with exposed bone and tendon, in as little as one application.1

Both Matrion and Dermacell AWM are decellularized with LifeNet Health's patented Matracell® technology to remove donor cells and create a biohospitable scaffold for cellular infiltration and re-vascularization.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

Cazzell, S., Vayser, D., Pham H., et al. A randomized clinical trial of a human acellular dermal matrix demonstrated superior healing rates for chronic diabetic foot ulcers over conventional care and an active acellular dermal matrix comparator. Wound Repair and Regeneration. 2017. Verbruggen SW, Oyen ML, Phillips AT, Nowlan NC. Function and failure of the fetal membrane: Modelling the mechanics of the chorion and amnion. PLoS One. 2017;12(3):e0171588. LifeNet Health. ES-20-057, Placental Membrane for Wound: Design Validation. Data on File. 2020. LifeNet Health. TR-004-2020 Characterization of the Amnion, Chorion, and Trophoblast Layers of Decellularized and Freeze-Dried Placental membrane. 2020.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LifeNet Health