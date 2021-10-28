Stericycle's Defensive Driving Program Wins Brandon Hall Group Gold Award

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions today announced it received a Brandon Hall Group gold award for excellence in the Best Certification Program category. Stericycle, together with its training curriculum partner, Judge Learning Solutions, was honored with a gold award for its SWAT defensive driving certification program.

SWAT is a global certification program developed to certify more than 600 Stericycle supervisors to deliver defensive driving training to more than 3,400 of the company's transportation team members that support regulated medical waste management and secure document destruction. The four steps in the SWAT program – Steer, Watch, Anticipate and Take Action – are designed to reduce the risks involved in driving by teaching drivers to anticipate dangerous situations. This comprehensive program includes live workshops, eLearning, hands–on practice and video scenarios for immediate knowledge as well as posters and mobile messages for ongoing reinforcement.

"Nothing is more important than protecting the health and well-being of our team members and the communities we serve and that starts by creating a strong culture of safety," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the Brandon Hall Group and to be recognized for the strides we are making to protect what matters."

Entries for the 2021 Excellence Awards were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on need, program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits. Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West in Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, chief operating officer at Brandon Hall Group and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

This recognition by the Brandon Hall Group follows Stericycle's recent honor as a Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Product of the Year award recipient for its MedDrop™ medication collection kiosks, which safely and responsibly remove leftover and expired medications from homes to help prevent drug misuse and contamination in waterways. Stericycle was also recently named a 2021 Watch List Company by Training Industry for its OSHA and HIPAA training and compliance solutions portfolio, Steri-Safe®. Earlier this year, Stericycle was awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® having been recognized as a 2021 Company of the Year in the Health Products and Services category for its suite of products and services, which protect the health and well-being of people, workplaces and communities.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

About Judge Learning Solutions

The Judge Group is an international professional services firm with deep expertise in consulting, learning, staffing & search and offshore solutions. We operate across the United States, Canada, and India from over 30 locations and proudly serve over 50 of the Fortune 100 companies across all verticals including financial services, healthcare & life sciences, insurance, technology, government, manufacturing, and telecom/utilities. Judge Learning has been delivering learning solutions for over 30 years. Judge Learning's experienced & seasoned professionals work with companies of all sizes to design & deploy training for any need.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. ( www.brandonhall.com )

