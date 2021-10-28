Trivver Solves The Biggest Issues Plaguing The Metaverse

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trivver announced today its venture into the Metaverse. With its technology integrated, walls that once prevented seamless distribution and data collection from digital assets across 3D immersive environments will no longer be in place.

This is a key milestone for the widespread transition into Web 3.0 given Trivver technology also simultaneously solves problems that have plagued Non-Fungible Token (NFT) content creators wishing to distribute their work across different digital environments. Trivver's digital Smart Assets comes after a decade in development, with the technology providing creators with the ability to create and upload their files, have them accurately scaled, shaded, distributed and tracked throughout the Metaverse within milliseconds.

"With our Smart Assets technology, we offer unlimited freedom of movement to each three-dimensional asset, providing lucrative business opportunities for our clients," stated Trivver CEO Joel LaMontagne, adding "the current marketplace is unnecessarily segmented, forcing creators to work under labor-intensive and cost-inefficient environments each time they wish to distribute content in an efficient, scalable and profitable manner." The immediacy of these words becomes clear after taking a closer look at the Metaverse which is an eclectic mix of previously separate online experiences, merging into a seamless whole that can be fully unlocked via NFT and other once fragmented technologies. Based on blockchain technology, NFT tokens represent the irrefutable proof of ownership over an asset, increasing its value for the creator and consumer alike. The current NFT scene is spread over various industries, from gaming to art; the music industry is one example of a vertical quick to jump on the trend, crafting 3D avatars to boost fan engagement and Trivver is currently discussing using its technology for artists within one of the industry's largest record labels.

In 2021, NFT trading platforms such as OpenSea reached 250% monthly increase in value while surpassing $1 billion in weekly sales; an unprecedented growth, coming with its own set of vulnerabilities. Of paramount concern is it is currently quite difficult to ascertain the value of an NFT, turning it into a highly speculative commodity in danger of being perceived as a bubble waiting to burst. Trivver's IP is designed to keep this contingency in mind and offers highly granular viewability and other critical metrics necessary to accurately quantify the true value of an NFT as soon as it's deployed: Trivver's multi-patented technology measures the exact size of the asset on the user's screen, how much of it was in view – and for how long. Furthermore, Trivver's Data Dashboard sends real time reports to NFT owners. In addition to granular data reporting, the technology takes into account the rarity of the asset and the popularity of the creator and can therefore accurately quantify all criteria necessary to determine a fair market value for online auctions. Lastly and of great importance, Trivver technology can detect fraudulent activity, thus reinforcing confidence in this nascent market trend.

As Mr. LaMontagne noticed, these challenges seem to stem from one another. "Dealing with one of these problems means solving the other as well," he said, pointing out that "Trivver's NFT business model is aligned with solving highly complex issues in 3D environments, which have provided us with blueprints for our present and future projects." In the digital sphere, optimization serves as an impetus for change; when viewed in this light, it quickly becomes clear that Trivver's IP can provide the formula needed to forge a powerful, binding chain amongst differing immersive environments.

About Trivver

Trivver is a cutting-edge, multi-patented ad platform that makes promoting and selling brands in the immersive world simple, smart and effective. To learn more about Trivver's ad tools, ContactUs@Trivver.com or visit us at www.trivver.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trivver