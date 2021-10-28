USO Hosts Operation Play It Forward featuring 72-Hour Gaming Streamathon on Twitch with The Chainsmokers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tfue, and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) will host Operation Play It Forward – their second annual gaming Streamathon, powered by USAA, Pratt and Whitney and Geico Military – beginning on Veterans Day, November 11 at noon ET and concluding on November 14 at noon ET on the USO's Twitch channel . This year's Streamathon will be joined by celebrities, top gamers, influencers, athletes and more including Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, celebrity gamer Tfue, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and New York Mets' Trevor May.

Tripling last year's 24 hours of gaming, the 72-hour streamathon is a signal the USO is pivoting into the world of gaming to reach the next generation of troops and beyond. Service members around the world will be joined by family, friends, and special guests, including USO gaming ambassadors, entertainers, and celebrities.

"Through the support of our partners and the gaming community, the USO is building a first-in-class gaming program that provides our military community opportunities for stress relief, entertainment and connection," said Christopher Plamp, USO senior vice president of operations, programs, and entertainment. "Video games can connect service members with their loved ones, civilians, veterans, and the broader community of gamers. We invite all members of the military community and military supporters to connect with us during an exciting 72-hours playing some of the hottest video games on the market with celebrities and fellow gamers."

While playing video games has long been a favorite pastime for service members, in recent years, the emergence of platforms such a Twitch and Discord allowed for increased connection between the military and their family and friends while deployed or serving in geographically separated locations. Since the inception of the gaming program, the USO has hosted 89 live streams featuring 11 USO gaming Ambassadors, celebrity engagements, and tournaments. In addition, the USO has several dedicated gaming areas within its centers, with more opening in the months to come.

Battle of The Branches, presented by Geico Military, takes place on November 13th from 3:00 p.m. ET to –7:00 p.m. ET and will feature service members teamed up with top gamers to compete in Call of Duty. The competition is part of the USO's continued efforts to bring entertainment to service members wherever the mission takes them. Battle of the Branches airs on the USO Twitch stream during the Streamathon.

Join the USO's Operation Play It Forward Streamathon on the USO's Twitch stream and on social media using #playitforward.

Leading up to and during the streamathon event, join the USO, Beats Electronics and celebrity supporters to bid on one-of-a-kind autographed Beats products. Proceeds from Mission: BID benefit our military service members and families. https://one.bidpal.net/usoauction21 .

Learn more about how the USO gaming program has evolved here . Find entertainment programs the USO provides service members at USO.org/MVP .

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

esportsXagency, producing the event, is a multi-strategic organization that offers companies and brands access to the esports community and Gen Z audiences through strategic campaigns, content development, IP creation, and social media strategy. Recently launched by former Faze Clan Chief Content Officer and the former President of The Misfits Agency, Amy Palmer, esportsXagency bridges the gap between companies and the most coveted and growing audiences on the globe.

