Amtrak Debuts New Ticket Kiosks with National Rollout

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak announced today that it is introducing over 200 new kiosks in more than 150 stations across the country for an improved customer experience. Amtrak's new kiosks will feature an updated user interface consistent with other Amtrak digital channels that allows for a minimum touch experience for the most common in-station transactions. The Amtrak kiosks will begin with a Northeast rollout, starting in Washington Union Station, the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Railroad Station in Wilmington, DE and Moynihan Train Hall in New York City, and continue through the Midwest and into California throughout Autumn 2021.

"As we continue to modernize our trains and stations, we are concurrently providing modern amenities to our customers, and we are accomplishing that goal with the new Amtrak kiosk," said Amtrak Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris. "Our customers can trust that they will have an easy, convenient and fast experience when using these new kiosks to book or print a ticket for their next trip."

The new Amtrak kiosk can be activated by touch, card swipe, barcode scan, or inserting a headset. Customers can now choose a departure from any station and have the ability to select a seat on trains offering reserved seating. Future enhancements will include the ability to accept contactless payment and send tickets to a customer's e-mail address. The kiosks are fully ADA compliant with an available audio instruction for users with limited visibility and a 48 inch height to be accessible for someone in a wheelchair.

Amtrak's current Quik-Trak kiosks, which have been in service for nearly two decades will be retired by the end of 2021.

