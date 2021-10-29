Voyager Digital Announces Participation in November Investor Events

TSX: VOYG

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) today announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in November 2021:

November 16th - Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

November 18th - Oppenheimer's 4th Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit: The Evolution of Digital Assets

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is the fast-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 60 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.

Michael Legg

Chief Communications Officer

(212) 547-8807

mlegg@investvoyager.com

Voyager Public Relations Team

pr@investvoyager.com

