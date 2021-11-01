THE GREAT. Expands Retail Footprint

VENICE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-category women's wear brand THE GREAT., founded in 2015 by designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, announces significant retail growth with the opening of a second store on Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice, Calif. The brand plans to rapidly scale its brick-and-mortar presence by adding more than 15 new store locations to its portfolio by the end of 2023, first within the Los Angeles area, followed by key markets throughout the U.S.

Currently anchored by its flagship location on Melrose Ave. in West Hollywood, Calif., which opened in 2018, THE GREAT. will commence its retail expansion with the debut of the Venice Beach outpost; the traditional craftsman-style bungalow opened its doors on Friday, October 29, just in time for the holiday shopping season. A third THE GREAT. location, in the emerging retail destination of Coldwater Canyon Ave. and Ventura Blvd. in Studio City, is slated to open in January.

The Venice store, a 1,200 sq. ft. historic space built in 1910, is located at 1107 Abbot Kinney Blvd., next to Blue Bottle Coffee, and steps away from other high-end eateries and shops like Heist, Le Labo, Everlane, The Butcher's Daughter, and Rag and Bone. No structural changes were made to the early 20th century building; oversized wooden shingles and a large door are honored remnants from the structure's original construction.

THE GREAT.'s beloved casual, vintage Americana aesthetic is imparted throughout the décor, thanks to a collaboration with Brigette Romanek of Romanek Design Studio, who designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott first tapped for their Melrose location. Inside, shoppers will delight in how the designers have embraced the space's original details and eccentric layout.

"We began our careers as stylists and will forever maintain a firm belief in the importance of a tangible shopping experience. Some of our greatest memories are times we've spent together browsing racks or digging through piles in the back of independent, neighborhood boutiques… some of our most cherished finds come from combing obscure vintage shops or stumbling upon a rare knick-knack at a corner marketplace," THE GREAT. founders, designers, and co-CEOs Emily Current and Meritt Elliott explain about why they are confident in a strong brick-and-mortar strategy.

THE GREAT.'s CFO Ryan Meyer says, "We've seen the halo effect of opening retail stores in markets where you already have a concentration of key customers; with U.S. retail sales predicted to rise more than $4.3 trillion this year alone, and nationwide growth in e-commerce, we see a significant opportunity to expand our omnichannel presence. In a rapidly shifting market, we're aiming to service our customers where they are with real-time product offerings and real-time fulfillment – providing them with an easy and flawless shopping experience, whether they are purchasing with us online, in person, or some combination of the two."

Customers can expect to find all of THE GREAT.'s categories at the Abbot Kinney location: seasonal collections, core knits, shoes, women's, men's, children, limited-edition accessories and rare vintage finds. An edited selection of gifts, accessories, jewelry, apothecary and ceramics from women and BIPOC-owned businesses, emerging talent, independent local artists and fair-trade artisans, will also be a offered throughout the shop. THE GREAT. on Abbot Kinney will also showcase the brand's own made-in-LA home and lifestyle range, including linen napkins, aprons, bandanas, and embroidered ballet flats.

THE GREAT.'s philosophy of low-maintenance dressing for a casual lifestyle has remained relevant throughout the pandemic, with the success of their thoughtful approach to omnichannel retail reflected in the brand's continued e-commerce growth. As they prepare to open more stores, Emily Current and Meritt Elliott are embracing a tried-and-true strategy that has always proven successful for them as designers and businesswomen: meeting their customers and clients where they are in their life, prioritizing comfort and softness, and infusing a playful, intelligent spirit in whatever they create.

Industry favorite womenswear line THE GREAT. is celebrated for its soulful approach to softness and comfort with a tightly edited take on classic Americana. Sold at over 200 of the world's best stores and online destinations, the multicategory clothing brand includes a children's offering, a robust knits range, a full vintage-inspired footwear collection and exclusive vintage finds reinvented with hand-embroidery. Champions of supportive female friendships and the spirit of creative fearlessness, co-founders Emily Current and Meritt Elliott are known for their authentic, kind and optimistic approach to both friendship and life.

