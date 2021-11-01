NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With the hope of getting more people to participate in raising awareness for breast cancer and getting support from society, the top human hair wig brand Luvme Hair steps up to raise awareness and gives funds to help breast cancer support organizations.

Luvme Hair's Support in Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Luvme Support - From October 15 to 17th, Luvme Hair launched a Luvme Support campaign on its social media channels. By sharing knowledge about breast cancer each day, such as the importance of breast cancer annual scanning, the risk of frequently using relaxers, and inviting followers to share their healthy tips to Keep Away From Cancers, this campaign has garnered over 450k engagements and 5,000+ interactions. During this event, many people talked about their experiences in fighting cancer, summed up their own experiences in living a healthy life, and shared them in the comments. It is a place where people can feel cared for from a person-to-person basis. "I am very happy with my purchase. Seeing your support for the fight against breast cancer makes me proud to support your brand. Thank you!" says @theothership to Luvme Hair.

Collaboration With LBBC (Living Beyond Breast Cancer) - According to LBBC, approximately 10-20 percent of breast cancers are triple-negative, with a higher prevalence (30%) among African-American women. After learning the situation, Luvme Hair pledged to donate $5,000 to LBBC for education and support of the breast cancer community and created breast cancer awareness brochures for its clients. With the contents backed by national nonprofit organization LBBC, this breast cancer awareness brochure includes data on the risk of the disease from the perspective of Black women, reveals the importance of self-defense and self-protection, and gives advice on breast cancer prevention and treatment. According to the plan of Luvme Hair, it will reach 10,000+ people who purchase Luvme Hair's wigs from October to November.

"We hope to bring more support to our customers through this event and will continue our works of supporting women through different aspects and the breast cancer community," said Amy J., the chief planner of Luvme Hair's BCAM events.

Luvme Hair is a top luxury human hair wig brand in North America. As the largest hair shopping network in North America, our goal is to provide customers with exceptional services and top-rated human hair products. Luvme Hair believes that everyone can, and deserves, to feel beautiful.

