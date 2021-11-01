Notability is Now a Free App Note-taking app unveils 11.0 release, becomes a free app with subscription, and debuts note-sharing platform alongside other new features

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginger Labs, the maker of the best-selling note-taking app Notability , today announced that Notability has become a free app with an optional subscription for access to more features and unlimited editing. The change comes with the release of Notability 11.0, which includes an all-new platform for public note sharing called Notability Gallery, in addition to top-requested features that enhance organization and provide more flexibility.

As a free app, Notability is more widely available than ever before. The free version provides the same Notability experience users know and love, with limits on editing and some features. For an unlimited note taking experience with premium content, users can opt for a new annual subscription , normally $14.99/year but currently available for $11.99 for a limited time. In addition to unlimited note taking, subscribers have access to advanced technology like MyScript Math Conversion and fresh creative content such as planners, stickers, and more. Previous Notability customers can continue using Notability without interruption until November 1, 2022.

New Features: Notability 11.0

With the release of Notability 11.0, for the first time ever users can publish notes publicly to the Notability Gallery and enjoy the creativity of the community. Gallery opens up unlimited possibilities for learning and sharing on the app—users can search for ideas on any topic and find inspiration from over 15 million Notability note takers across the globe.

While we roll out the Gallery, it may not be immediately available to everyone in the app, but it is available to everyone to browse on the web.

"We believe digital note-taking should be accessible to anyone, and our move to a free app gets us closer to that vision," shared Marc Provost, Notability team director. "11.0 is an exciting step into our next chapter, and we cannot wait to hear about the ways that our users inspire each other and share their creations with the world through the Notability Gallery."

Along with the Notability Gallery, Notability 11.0 brings user requested app improvements:

Flexible organization: new nested dividers make organizing users' library of notes easier

Hand crafted templates for managing different types of note-taking, daily to-do's, monthly finances, creating new music, and much more.

Enhanced page manager with features that give power users more control over their notes such as the ability to quickly apply bulk actions across multiple pages.

Additionally, for the first time ever, Notability is available for free for all K-12 institutions using Apple School Manager. This version of Notability has unlimited editing and Handwriting Recognition and Math Conversion technology provided courtesy of MyScript . Students use Notability to annotate slides, present projects in class, learn from lectures, and even complete and turn in class assignments in the cloud.

To learn more about Notability or to download for free, visit www.notability.com , and for more about Notability's next chapter, visit our blog .

About Ginger Labs

Ginger Labs is a leading productivity app developer known for its best-selling app, Notability, and Twobird, an all-purpose inbox. Launched in 2010 with the first release of iPad, Notability is a powerful, yet wonderfully simple app for handwritten notes and has been the most popular productivity software on the App Store since 2013. Ginger Labs' new app Twobird brings all your emails, notes, tasks, events and reminders into the same inbox that you already use every day.

