Pure Barre Kicks Off Pure Give in November with Free Week of Classes Campaign for National Gratitude Month Involves 30 Days of Giving Including In-Studio Events and a Referral Giveaway

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Barre, the fastest, most effective full-body barre workout brand, announced today its Pure Give campaign to celebrate National Gratitude Month in November. To spread positivity this upcoming holiday season, Pure Barre is dedicated on giving back to its local communities for 30 days straight with a free barre class, in-studio events, charity classes, and a national referral giveaway.

The cornerstone of Pure Give is the chance for anyone to redeem a free Pure Barre class of any format (Classic, Empower or Reform) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, at participating studios. To redeem the free class, prospects and former members can use the code PUREGIVE when purchasing a Single Class via Pure Barre's app, Member Portal or studio-level email marketing. A Pure Barre class is typically valued between $25 and $35.

Pure Give also wants its members to choose causes that are meaningful to them and team up with their local Pure Barre studio to bring awareness to that cause through donation-based charity classes and in-studio events all month long.

"We are excited to be launching our 2021 Pure Give campaign on November 1," said Regan Stokes, President of Pure Barre. "This month of giving back to our local communities gives our brand a new level of togetherness and empathy for one another. We are thrilled to introduce all kinds of new people to the incredible benefits of barre and see the outcomes of Pure Give and everyone who is participating in making this a memorable month."

Pure Give also involves a national referral giveaway contest, running through the end of the month. To participate, members must refer a friend to try a free Foundations intro class, using the landing page: https://lp.purebarre.com/refer-your-friends. Once that friend completes their Foundations intro class between Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, the member is put into a drawing from which a winner will be randomly selected. Pure Barre will then make a donation to the winner's home studio of choice's 501(c) Pure Give cause.

Offering an effective total body workout focused on low-impact/high-intensity movements that improve strength and flexibility for everybody, Pure Barre has quickly become one of the largest-growing franchised fitness brands in the world. Founded in 2001, the company has opened nearly 550 studios and is still actively growing.

For more information about Pure Barre and Pure Give, visit: https://lp.purebarre.com/puregive.

ABOUT PURE BARRE:

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand by number of studios, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has four signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training and resistance training. Its high quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 as well as Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 in 2020, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, a curator of leading boutique fitness. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/ .

