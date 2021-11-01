Sanmina Corporation Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

What: Sanmina Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings



When: Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET



Web Link: www.sanmina.com



Dial in Number: 866.891.4420 – Domestic 201.383.2868 – International



Contact: Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

