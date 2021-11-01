SCHEELS Expanding to Idaho, Announcing New Store in Meridian-Boise The 240,000 square-foot All Sports store will open Spring 2024 in Meridian, west of Boise

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee-owned SCHEELS is excited to bring its first All Sports Store to Idaho, scheduled to open Spring 2024 in Meridian, west of Boise. The new shopping destination is planned for the Ten Mile Crossing development and will feature 240,000 square feet of premium retail adventure for the entire family.

Idaho SCHEELS will be home to entertainment attractions, specialty shops and boutiques showcasing premium products and top brands. The store will stock more than one million pieces of inventory throughout 85 specialty shops, all staffed by trained experts who focus on helping customers achieve their goals. The one-of-a-kind retail experience is soon to be Idaho's largest selection of sporting goods, fashion and footwear under one roof.

Like other SCHEELS locations, the store will be a destination for fun with plenty of family-friendly attractions for all ages. These include a 65-foot Ferris Wheel, 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish, a wildlife mountain, and Fuzziwig's Candy Shop. Shoppers will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive arcade games and sports simulators, and specialty treats at Ginna's Cafe, a restaurant serving gourmet soups and sandwiches, homemade fudge and specialty coffee.

"We could not be more excited to announce SCHEELS is coming to Idaho," said SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel. "Our company has been studying the Boise market for more than a decade and was pleased to find the best possible location for our store at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian. We want to thank the development teams at SCS Development, Brighton Corporation, and Ball Ventures for making this project possible, and we are thrilled to bring a new shopping experience to the Treasure Valley."

Ten Mile Crossing is the Treasure Valley's largest mixed-use development, encompassing 300 acres of office, retail, and residential properties strategically located in Meridian at Interstate 84 and Ten Mile Road. Meridian was recently named one of the 10 fastest growing cities in the United States.

Ball Ventures, LLC Chief Development Officer Eric Isom said, "It has been a pleasure working with SCHEELS on this project and we look forward to SCHEELS serving the Treasure Valley. We anticipate many more exciting announcements for this project in the future."

Principal of Brighton Corporation David Turnbull added, "We are excited SCHEELS has chosen Ten Mile Crossing as the location for their new store. We believe this speaks to the location and quality of Ten Mile Crossing and we will continue to see growth in retail, office, residential, and other market segments within Ten Mile Crossing."

Idaho SCHEELS will employ more than 400 associates, all employee-owners, who look forward to bringing their expertise and enthusiasm to the community. The store will be the company's 33rd location, with 30 existing stores and 2 scheduled to open in 2023. SCHEELS is excited to start serving the Meridian-Boise community when doors open in Spring 2024.

SCHEELS History:

Three acres of potatoes were the seed for the first SCHEELS store in 1902. Frederick A. Scheel, a German immigrant, used the $300 he earned from that first harvest as the down payment on the first SCHEELS, a small hardware store in Sabin, Minn. Over the years, SCHEELS opened in surrounding communities including Fargo in 1930, where the Corporate Offices are located. Customer interest grew and sports lines were added to the product mix.

SCHEELS is now a 30-store operation with stores in 13 states including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, Colorado, and Texas. Currently, Steve D. Scheel, the great grandson of SCHEELS founder, is the company's Chairman of the Board, and great-great grandson Steve M. Scheel is CEO. Todd Anderson serves as President and oversees SCHEELS daily operations of more than 8,000 associates.

