Season's Treatings: Dunkin's Holiday Menu Sleighs with Host of New Seasonal Beverages and On-the-Go Snacks Toast to the season with new beverages at Dunkin' including Holiday Blend Coffee, Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, and White Mocha Hot Chocolate; Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte returns by popular demand

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' is serving up the holiday spirit this year with a slew of new seasonal beverages and all-new snacks to make the season bright. With the merriest season jingling all the way very soon, Dunkin' is heralding another year with an early holiday reveal on November 3, debuting a full lineup of new and returning seasonal beverages, new bakery and snacking options for on-the-go, a special in-store program to support the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation® and kids battling hunger or illness, and highly anticipated new holiday cup designs to kick off the season.

The holidays are officially a-brewin' at Dunkin' with a new Holiday Blend Coffee, new Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, new White Mocha Hot Chocolate, and returning Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte. Dunkin' guests can sip on their seasonal beverage in the new festive cups for a limited time, featuring the holiday's simple, perfectly imperfect joys – candy crumbs, tangled lights, peeking at gifts, or just shaking up the logo – to embrace the pure enjoyment of the little holiday moments with the people that matter most.

New Holiday Blend Coffee is the newest seasonal selection in Dunkin's Limited Batch Series, blending together quality Colombian and Ethiopian coffees for seasonal flavor notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit. Guests can spark their holiday spirit with a medium Holiday Blend Coffee for $2 from November 3 through December 1 at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte is back by popular demand. The ultimate holiday beverage features warm notes balanced with cooling peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and cocoa powder.

New Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte will help guests toast to the season, featuring a creamy-rich white chocolate flavor in a signature latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.

New White Mocha Hot Chocolate is a re-imagined traditional holiday classic with an indulgent and creamy milk chocolate profile and notes of white chocolate to sweeten the season.

To keep America runnin' through the busiest time of the year, Dunkin' has introduced Pancake Minis to its delectable menu. Perfect for breakfast or a snack on-the-go, an order of Pancake Minis includes six mini pancakes filled with maple-flavored bits, served warm with a side of syrup. Not only are the Pancake Minis delicious, but they also boast 10 grams of protein to keep you full and satisfied throughout the day.

Also back to the Dunkin' snacking menu is the Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Croissant Stuffers. The returning Croissant Stuffer is warm and stuffed with savory chicken, bacon, and Colby Jack cheese, topped with everything seasoning. Croissant Stuffers are served warm in a sleeve, perfect for on-the-go enjoyment, available at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide.

For a classic seasonal holiday combo, Dunkin' has introduced a new Cranberry Orange Muffin. Joining the beloved Dunkin' muffin menu for a limited time, the Cranberry Orange Muffin is made with real cranberries and topped with sanding sugar for another tasty on-the-go option to help get you through the holiday rush.

To help coffee lovers sip through the holidays at home, Dunkin' Midnight is now available in packaged coffee and K-Cup® pods* in participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide. Dunkin's darkest roast yet features a rich, smooth, full-bodied flavor, rounded out with notes of decadent cocoa. Guests can also find their other favorite classic packaged coffee and K-Cup® pod varieties at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide. Check local Dunkin' restaurants for Holiday Brew at Home offers to give the gift of Dunkin' and treat your coffee-loving friends and family to the most sippable gift of the season.

To further the holiday spirit, Dunkin' is helping to "Brighten the Season" for kids battling hunger or illness. Beginning November 3 through November 30, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation invites Dunkin' guests to donate $1 to the Foundation at a Dunkin' restaurant. Guests can also make a donation through the Dunkin' App (November 10 through December 31) when placing a mobile order – look for the prompt to "DONATE $1" at the bottom of your mobile order confirmation receipt after your order is submitted** and follow the steps to donate online. As a thank you for supporting, guests who donate in-store will be given a special lightbulb-shaped sticker with their name to be displayed on a festive poster within the restaurant, as well as a coupon that can be redeemed for $1 off the purchase of a dozen donuts, which will expire on December 31, 2021.

