Winston & Strawn Adds Matthew Schlosser As Partner In M&A Practice

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm of Winston & Strawn today announced the appointment of Matthew Schlosser as a partner in the firm's Chicago office and a member of the corporate practice.

Matthew focuses his practice on complex business transactions, including structuring and negotiating strategic and leveraged acquisitions and divestitures, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and venture capital and growth equity investments. He has counseled transnational private equity fund sponsors on equity and debt financings, recapitalizations and incentive equity matters, and advised on general corporate counsel and compliance matters. Matthew has also focused on SPAC formation and de-SPAC transactions, a segment that has seen tremendous growth over the past two years.

"I'm excited to be joining Winston & Strawn and look forward to contributing to the firm's robust capabilities in executing complex transactions and related regulatory and litigation matters," said Matthew. "The current environment for M&A is particularly complex, given the record-setting pace of M&A activity and increased regulatory scrutiny. I welcome the challenge of working toward the best outcomes for our clients, and to continue to scale our corporate practice."

Matthew's recent representative transactions range in size from millions to several billion dollars, covering a wide array of industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.

"Matthew brings invaluable expertise in large and complex mergers, representing some of the most sophisticated global investors, sponsors, and funds," said Cardelle Spangler, managing partner for Winston's Chicago office. "Chicago continues to grow as a focal point for these transactions, and Matthew will be a welcome addition to an outstanding team."

"Our corporate practice is attractive to lawyers of exceptional quality because we anticipate industry changes and shape how financial transactions are conducted," said Winston & Strawn Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Matthew adds considerable depth to our team, and we look forward to his contributions at Winston."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Winston & Strawn LLP)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP